Zuma’s book ‘to the set record straight’ on his presidency

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Former president Jacob Zuma is releasing a book that will tell “his truth” of his presidency.

During the virtual book launch, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, said the book is coming at the right time after the local government elections on 1 November.

The book is titled Jacob Zuma Speaks.

“All has been said about the presidency of Jacob Zuma. A lot of falsehoods, a lot of untruths have been told. This book is about setting the record straight.”

Manyi stated that the book has verbal accounts of people who have been supportive of Zuma during his tenure as president, however, remained mum after.

Manyi says he hopes people will comment after they have read the book, that is when they will be ready to make any statements after.

During the launch, Zuma said he felt “very good” that some citizens who are “patriots”, felt it was unfair how his presidency was viewed in a different light.

“The truth is important in society, for the society to be well informed, to know what has happened. Because there is no use to create stories because you have powerful machinery to do so.”

His daughter, Duduzile Zuma said more books are set to come and the book, possible his tell-all will come out soon as well.

Virtual Book Launch – 10/12/2021

JACOB ZUMA SPEAKS

JACOB ZUMA SPEAKS

Jacob Zuma Speaks will document some of his milestones as president and his “commitment to genuine transformation.

“The book showcases the potency of Jacob Zuma’s ideas and provides crucial reflections on many South Africans current day social-economic challenges,” the extract read.

The book states this is not an attempt to paint the former president in glowing light but rather allow the “reader to judge him on actual performance, rather than fake and often manufactured untruths.”

Limited sales of the book will be made available from Monday, 13 December at Xarra Books in Midrand and delivered nationwide.

More outlets in other provinces will be announced at a later date.