Daily news updates: Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19, PCR test price drops, drama at Abu Dhabi Prix

President Cyril Ramaphosa during a press briefing in Senegal with the Senegalese president Macky Sall. Picture: @PresidencyZA

The presidency announced late on Sunday evening that President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild covid-19 symptoms and was feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier on Sunday.

“The President is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government’s decision to host a state memorial service for the late former deputy president FW de Klerk, was meant to recognise his role and contribution in South Africa’s transition to democracy in the 1990s.

Ramaphosa on Sunday delivered the eulogy at a heavily guarded state memorial service for the last president of apartheid South Africa, who died last month at the age of 85 after a battle against cancer.

The memorial service was held at the Groote Kerk in the Cape Town city centre.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during former South African President FW de Klerk’s state memorial service at the Groote Kerk church in Cape Town on December 12, 2021. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

During the state memorial of former apartheid president FW De Klerk in Groote Kerk in the Cape Town city centre, a small group of protestors gathered outside demanding justice.

The protesters said they are “disgusted” that president Cyril Ramaphosa was honouring De Klerk, eNCA reported.

The president called De Klerk’s historic speech on 10 February 1990, when he announced the unbanning of political parties and the release of political prisoners, a brave act.

Picture: iStock

South Africans will start paying less for the Covid-19 PCR test after the Competition Commission reached an agreement with two major laboratories, Ampath and Lancet Laboratories, on the reduction of Covid-19 PCR test prices.

In terms of the agreement, Ampath and Lancet Laboratories agreed to reduce the price of the Covid-19 PCR test with immediate effect from R850 to less than R500 per test.

The commissioner of the Competition Commission, Tembinkosi Bonakele, on Sunday announced the agreement during a virtual media briefing.

Gauteng MEC for Tourism, Parks Tau (L) and Former South African President Thabo Mbeki at the Thabo Mbeki Presidential Library Prencit ‘ The Epicentre for African Renaissance” in Johannesburg, 28 September 2021. Johannesburg City marking Tourism Month and Heritage Month by signing the collaborative agreement with the Thabo Mbeki Foundation. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Former president Thabo Mbeki says the “continuous degradation” in the quality of the membership of the ANC, contributed directly to the governing party’s dismal showing in last month’s local government elections.

The ANC’s electoral support for the first time since the dawn of democracy in the country dipped below 50%, with the party losing control of Gauteng’s three metros of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni to the opposition.

Mbeki on Friday delivered the annual Chief Albert Luthuli Lecture during a virtual event that coincided with 60 years since Luthuli was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1960 for advocating non-violent resistance to racial discrimination in South Africa.

2021 FIA Formula One World Champion Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium of the Yas Marina Circuit after the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on December 12, 2021. – Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the Formula One world championship title when he won a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (Photo by KAMRAN JEBREILI / POOL / AFP)

Mercedes’ appeals against the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, which saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s win the world championship, were rejected by stewards on Sunday.

However, Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team announced their intention to lodge one final appeal against the result.

Mercedes claimed that Verstappen overtook Hamilton during the safety car period at the end of the race, just prior to the last lap sprint that resulted in the Dutchman winning the race and the title.

Mercedes claimed that Verstappen was in breach of Article 48.8 of the “sporting regulations”.