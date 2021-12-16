Security cluster urges parents to monitor children near pools or beaches

Citizen Reporter

Speaking during a media briefing on the state of readiness of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster for the festive season on Thursday, ministers urged parents not to leave children unattended near swimming pools or beaches.



This is because, according to Bheki Cele, emergency services become inundated with cases of missing children, especially at coastal beaches.



“Avoid tragedies by being vigilant when at pools, beaches or near water and ensure that children wear the necessary safety equipment when using swimming pools or beaches,” said Cele.

The police minister also assured the public that all law-enforcement agencies, especially police officers, will be on high alert to respond swiftly to incidents of gender-based violence, child abuse and femicide.

“We appeal to the men of our nation to take a stand and play their part in ending the scourge of violence against women and children. Report all perpetrators of GBVF to the police without delay,” he said.



During the briefing, Cele and his fellow security cluster ministers also touched on ports of entry, Covid-19 safety protocols and former president Jacob Zuma’s parole status.

Cele said that they have noted the Department of Correctional Services’s decision to appeal the judgment.

“As the cluster, we wish to reiterate our confidence in our constitutional democracy that provides that all people are equal before the law. The separation of powers and the independence of the Judiciary are the bedrock of our Constitution, and our courts function without fear or favour as they entrench the rule of law. Any form of recourse must follow appropriate channels within the confines of the law,” Cele said.



Regarding the operating hours at ports of entry, Cele left the announcement up to the department of home affairs but added that the department would worki with law-enforcement agencies and be on high alert for any illegal activities at ports of entry, including preventing the potential influx of undocumented foreign nationals and smuggling of stolen goods.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho