Six injured in KZN crash, another vehicle ploughs into wreckage

Cheryl Kahla

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Private Ambulance Service on Friday responded to an accident scene on the N2 Paddock after receiving reports of a head-on collision.

Emergency personnel assessed the two-vehicle collision and attended to six critically injured patients at the scene of the accident

The patients were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. However, while emergency personnel were busy on the scene, a vehicle passing by lost control.

As reported by Arrive Alive, the vehicle crashed into the accident scene, and fire and rescue personnel also at the scene confirmed no one was injured in the secondary collision.

Picture: Arrive Alive

Horror crash in Durban, KZN

A truck, a bus and three light motor vehicles collided on Paisley Road near Manchester Street in Jacobs, Durban last week, claiming the lives of four and leaving 35 injured.

Three passengers died at the scene, while another one from the over 35 who were being treated for injuries ranging from mild to serious died at a later stage.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said in a statement the accident took place just after 5pm on Wednesday afternoon.

“Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find total carnage. A truck, a bus and three light motor vehicles had collided in the roadway leaving multiple people injured.”

Additional reporting by Siyanda Ndlovu.

KwaZulu-Natal Midlands accident

Back in September, 11 people were killed and 12 injured on the R612 near Ixopo in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands when three trucks, a bakkie and a minibus collided.

At the time, KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie told the media 11 people were declared dead at the scene, and 12 injuries patients were taken to hospital.

