Top five stories of 2021

Gosiame Thamara Sithole and Teboho Tsotetsi, the parents of the country’s famous yet elusive decuplets, are not married and her staunchly religious family have shunned her as result, according to a source close to mother Sithole.

Sithole and Tsotsetsi dominated the news agenda this week after Pretoria News reported on their 10 babies born on Monday following Sithole’s C-section.

The report listed Tsotetsi as Sithole’s husband, despite referring to her by her maiden name and saying she was a retail manager.

Zodwa Wabantu knows how to keep tongues wagging and stay relevant, and her look in October took many people by surprise.

The reality star and entertainer surprised people when she pitched up at the first-ever annual South African Amapiano Music Awards fully clothed over the weekend.

Known for her risqué attire that leaves nothing left to the imagination, she wore a flattering gold YDE gold dress which cost her R1,000, she revealed on Instagram.

Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula addresses media in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Suspended National Lotteries Commission chief operating officer Phillemon Letwaba has been accused of conflicts of interest involving lottery funding. At the centre of this is a company called Upbrand Properties, which is linked to Letwaba and members of his family. It’s a conflict of interest that Letwaba and the NLC have repeatedly denied.

But the seemingly innocent purchase of a luxury home in an upmarket Johannesburg suburb sheds new light on this and paints an intriguing picture of linked transactions.

The story starts in February 2016, when Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and his wife were house shopping in Johannesburg. They found a house to their liking in Mandeville Road, Bryanston.

Picture: iStock

The old adage that everything gets better with age might be true for things like wine and wisdom, but unfortunately the same cannot be said for your nether regions.

Have you noticed how gogos seem to get shorter with every year they age? According to WebMD, this is completely normal. Not only does your body slow down as you get older, but the chemical position of your body changes as well.

They explain that the cushion between your bones, which keeps them from rubbing together, retains less water and deteriorates. So, as your bones settle together, you lose a few millimetres at a time. In fact, it’s normal to shrink up to 2.5cm as you age.

This polygamous family capture the nation and season five grab much attention.

In one episode, tensions ran high in the Mseleku household, particularly after the last episode of uThando Nes’thembu, where Musa Mseleku revealed he has a new woman in his life. Musa disclosed to his first wife MaCele that he has a new girlfriend and he’s looking to make her his fifth wife.

MaCele and Musa Mseleku. Picture: Twitter

Daily Sun spoke to MaCele and she said she had given Musa an ultimatum: he needs to marry this girlfriend within six months. MaCele says if he doesn’t do so, then he will “never” marry her or anyone else.