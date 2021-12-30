Daily news update: R1.2 million to sit with Cyril, Eskom transformer blows, India near Test victory

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Holomisa wants Zondo, not Ramaphosa, to present state capture report to Parliament
United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request to be given time to consider the final state capture report.
Holomisa said the president has “no legal business” asking to keep the report “secret for four months”.
Transformer explodes at Eskom’s Camden power station
Eskom confirmed on Wednesday a transformer exploded at the Camden power station approximately 10 km from Ermelo in Mpumalanga.
It’ll cost you R1.2 million to sit at Ramaphosa’s table at ANC gala dinner
If you want to sit at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s table at the ANC’s gala dinner in Polokwane it will cost you an eye-watering R1.2 million.
World hits record number of Covid cases in a week
The world hit a record number of Covid infections in a seven-day period, with more than 935,000 cases detected on average each day between 22-28 December, according to an AFP tally.
WATCH: Boity and Anton Jeftha share their first public kiss
After months of heavy speculations that television personality and rapper Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo, and actor Anton Jeftha were in a romantic relationship, Boity has finally put an end to all speculations and has confirmed their relationship.
India close in on first Test victory against the Proteas
Chasing down 305 in the last innings on a SuperSport Park pitch offering variable bounce and plenty of movement will remain a quixotic prospect for South Africa as they struggled to stumps with four wickets down on the fourth day of the first Test at Centurion on Wednesday.
Urban Cruiser or Vitara Brezza? 2021 Motoring Newsmaker N
Two-thousand-and-twenty-one was an interesting year for the South African motoring landscape.
Some things changed, like an acceleration towards greener cars, while others stayed the same like Toyota topping the monthly sales charts.