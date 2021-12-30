Daily news update: R1.2 million to sit with Cyril, Eskom transformer blows, India near Test victory

Citizen Reporter

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request to be given time to consider the final state capture report.

Holomisa said the president has “no legal business” asking to keep the report “secret for four months”.

Picture: Twitter/chrisyelland

Eskom confirmed on Wednesday a transformer exploded at the Camden power station approximately 10 km from Ermelo in Mpumalanga.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Neil McCartney

If you want to sit at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s table at the ANC’s gala dinner in Polokwane it will cost you an eye-watering R1.2 million.

A medical specialist walks in a hall of a unit, where patients suffering from Covid-19 are being treated, at a children’s hospital in Kiev on 16 November 2021. Picture: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

The world hit a record number of Covid infections in a seven-day period, with more than 935,000 cases detected on average each day between 22-28 December, according to an AFP tally.

A screenshot of Boity and ‘Legacy’ actor Anton Jeftha sharing a kiss in an Instagram reel. Picture: Instagram

After months of heavy speculations that television personality and rapper Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo, and actor Anton Jeftha were in a romantic relationship, Boity has finally put an end to all speculations and has confirmed their relationship.

Captain Dean Elgar of the Proteas hit an unbeaten half century to help keep his team in the Test against India on day four on Wednesday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Chasing down 305 in the last innings on a SuperSport Park pitch offering variable bounce and plenty of movement will remain a quixotic prospect for South Africa as they struggled to stumps with four wickets down on the fourth day of the first Test at Centurion on Wednesday.

The front grille is one of a few styling differences between the Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Two-thousand-and-twenty-one was an interesting year for the South African motoring landscape.

Some things changed, like an acceleration towards greener cars, while others stayed the same like Toyota topping the monthly sales charts.