Daily news update: Zim permit fight, SA economy in 2022, Murdah Bongz gushes over DJ Zinhle

Zimbabwe Exemption Permits: Motsoaledi will ‘rigorously defend spurious court actions’
Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi this week welcomed the High Court decision to strike the urgent applications by Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) holders from the roll.
SA economy: what to expect and what to hope for in 2022
What can we expect and what can we hope for when we look at the South African economy in 2022? Our economy already struggled before the pandemic and will continue to struggle as we learn to live with the new variant of Covid-19.
WATCH: Fiery situation as black mamba found in braai in Durban
A homeowner in Durban was left astonished when he found a black mamba relaxing on his braai on Wednesday.
Murdah Bongz pens sweet birthday message to DJ Zinhle
Love continues to thrive at the Jiyane residence as DJ Zinhle’s lover and baby daddy Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mohasana pens a sweet birthday message to the DJ, who is celebrating her 38th birthday today.
India thump the Proteas to clinch first Test in Centurion
South Africa’s blundering batsmen were no match for India’s potent bowling attack on a boobytrap-laden SuperSport Park pitch as they were bowled out for 191 in their second innings on Thursday to lose the first Test at Centurion by 113 runs.
Navara faster than Hilux and Ranger – 2021 Motoring Newsmaker No 2
Two-thousand-and-twenty-one was an interesting year for the South African motoring landscape.
Some things changed, like an acceleration towards greener cars, while others stayed the same like Toyota topping the monthly sales charts.