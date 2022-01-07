Night of terror: Conservationist spends 20 hours in middle of flooded Vaal river

Engelbrecht described that everything from how to survive to dying went through his mind at different times.
Dirk Engelbrecht, Wild Serve CEO, speaks to The Citizen, 6 January 2022, at the Urban Rhino Eco Resort in Johannesburg, after he was rescued from a tree in the middle of the raging Vaal River. While trying to rescue low hanging birds nests from flood waters he was caught in rapids and became seperated from his kayak. He spent 20 hours in the tree and was rescued on Tuesday morning. Picture: Michel Bega