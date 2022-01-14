Cop hit-and-run: Body of teen left at side of road with 7-year-old brother

Cheryl Kahla

Netizens users alerted IPID to a cop involved in a hit-and-run incident. The accident claimed the life of a 13-year-old teen in Kwa-Theme, Ekurhuleni.

Eyewitnesses report a South African Police Service (Saps) officer allegedly killed a 13-year-old teen. The policewoman sped off, leaving the victim’s injured seven-year-old brother at the scene.

Cop hit-and-run docket

IPID investigasting

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Sarah Langa said “an investigation into the case of death as a result of police action” is underway.

In addition, Langa said additional charges could be added to the case.

This is based on “what we’ve already seen in the docket”, Langa said. The docket was collected from Gauteng IPID investigators on Thursday evening.

Duty officer to be charged for hit-and-run

IPID learned of the incident “through social media when members of the public reported the incident”. Langa explained:

“It’s alleged the policewoman was driving a Saps marked vehicle when she ran over a 13-year-old who was trying to protect her seven-7year-old brother.

Langa said IPD will also be charging the duty officer “who was supposed to report the matter, […] we will hold him criminally accountable for failure to report”.

Furthermore, the IPID executive director will arrange a visit to the deceased family; a time and date will be communicated in due course.

Power of social media

Langa said the investigating team appreciates the efforts of the public in bringing the matter to their attention:

“They managed to get a number plate and [recorded] videos of what had transpired. Everything is under control now that IPID has taken over the case”.

Langa said IPID will ensure justice is delivered for the family, for the injured boy, and the deceased 13-year-old girl.

