Serial rapist gets multiple life terms in jail

Citizen Reporter

Johannes Nokeri, who raped and robbed residents of Hammanksraal in northern Tshwane, was on Friday handed 191 years in the high court sitting in the Temba Magistrate’s Court.

The NPA said between 2012 and 2017, the remorseless Nokeri committed a series of rapes, robberies and theft in areas around Hammanskraal and Temba township. He faced 18 counts of rape, 23 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“He mostly targeted unsuspecting women who would be travelling from taverns at night and rob their money, cellphone and clothing items before raping some of them. One of the victims was 5 months pregnant when she was repeatedly raped by Nokeri,” said NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

ALSO READ: Woman accused of arranging hit on family undergoes mental evaluation

Nokeri has two previous convictions of two charges of rape and one of robbery. He was sentenced to ten years and served three. Mamothame said Nokeri was previously provided with three attorneys from Legal Aid and one private attorney sourced by Legal Aid, but he fired them and opted to represent himself.

Arguing in aggravation of sentence for the State, Mashudu Muliwa urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence and to further consider the victim impact statements, which depicted the suffering and the eroded dignity of the victims in the hands of Nokeri.

“He also raised concern about Nokeri’s remorseless behaviour. Judge Shane Kgoele shared the same sentiments by the state. She [Kgoele] described Nokeri as an individual who has no respect for women and further alluded to the responsibility that the court has in protecting communities against the likes of Nokeri. She referred to the conviction as a way of sending a strong message to perpetrators of such crimes.”

Noker lodged an application to appeal his sentence but later withdrew it, saying he would wait for the court transcripts.

NOW READ: Six prisoners escape custody after armed men ambush police van