Daily news update: Sisulu goes after Lamola, Moti brothers settle into new life, Somizi to return to Idols

One week after it was revealed the Moti family had moved to Dubai, information that the family have settled and do not intend on returning to South Africa anytime soon was revealed by eNCA reporter Barry Bateman.

According to the broadcaster, Naazim told Bateman his family had been silent due to “fear of reprisal” should they speak out, and that they had to make the decision to relocate to Dubai to ensure their safety.

Naazim also reporteldy dropped a bombshell, saying media reports about the interdict issued against police was “a complete falsehood”.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has taken aim at Ronald Lamola in response to the open letter the Justice Minister wrote on Friday. This was after Lamola slammed Sisulu’s criticism of the constitution and judiciary.

On Sunday, Sisulu responded to Lamola by reprimanding him for writing the open letter.

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have confiscated explosives from a group of Zimbabwean nationals at the Beitbridge port of entry.

According to Captain Moses Semono of the Limpopo Joint Technical Headquarters, this was a case of possible Automated Teller Machine (ATM) explosion attempts.

South African choreographer and former Idols SA judge, Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

Somizi will reportedly be returning as a guest judge for Season 18 of Idols SA. City Press reported that “Somizi has been given the green light because he is the life of the show”.

A source close to the production told the publication that there was a huge difference when he was not on the show, in terms of declining viewership. Unathi Nkayi will reportedly now be taking a break from the reality TV singing show after the drama at Kaya FM last year.

Novak Djokovic lost his bid to avoid deportation from Australia on Sunday, with a Federal Court unanimously rejecting his appeal to stay in the country and defend his Australian Open title.

“The orders of the court are that the amended application be dismissed with costs”, Chief Justice James Allsop said.