While the attack on the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) studios in Bloemfontein last weekend has been seen as an isolated incident, it has become the latest in the growing list of the country’s national key points to be targeted by criminals, pointing to weaknesses in the state security machinery.

The riots in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng last July; the recent burning of parliament and an attack on the Constitutional Court have exposed national key points to be in a state of vulnerability, with security analysts on Monday saying there were serious security lapses.

In the SABC incident, an intruder broke into its Bloemfontein office, vandalising the building near its studios. A fight broke out, and the man was injured after a security officer fired a shot at the suspect, who is currently under arrest and is at the Pelonomi Academic Hospital.

Dr Guy Lamb of the University of Stellenbosch’s department of political science said: “Providing adequate security in all our national key points is what is needed, accompanied by a strong police visibility at all times.

“Certainly, there is a need to look at what South Africa’s strategic assets are, with important places like parliament – an important part of our democracy – being adequately protected.

“The same should apply to the Constitutional Court and the SABC.”

Institute for Security Studies head of the justice and violence prevention programme Gareth Newham said the attacks on parliament and other national key points “does raise questions about whether there is adequate

security in place to prevent these attacks from happening”.

“There is no adequate security, which is quite concerning, despite the police having a substantial budget for doing this kind of work.

“Protection services within the SA Police Service [Saps] have a budget of over R3 billion a year to ensure security at these locations.

“We have seen a general deterioration within the ranks of the police, which started around 2012 and 2020 – despite a 55% increase in the police budget.

“Most of the performance indicators in Saps have shown a substantial decline.”