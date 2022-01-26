Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
2 minute read
26 Jan 2022
5:20 am
News

‘Unrecognised’ Khoi clan leaders threat to Makhura’s office as they seek burial funds

Reitumetse Makwea

According to Cogta senior administration officer, the law ‘does not recognise them as first nation – and there’s no money’.

Members from the Khoi clan, (from left) Danie Visagie, Chief Charles Langeveldt, President of the Khoisan Mass Movement Chief Joe Marble, Princess May Kok-Paulson and Commissioner Daniel Julius, pose for a photograph at The Citizen in Industria West, Johannesburg, 25 January 2022. The group are raising concerns with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. Picture: Michel Bega
The struggle for recognition has left the Khoi clan and its leaders stranded and sent from pillar to post in their quest for government assistance for the burial of King Adam Kok V’s younger sister, Princess Evelyn Kok, from the Griqua royal house in Campbell, Kimberley. According to the president of the Khoisan Mass Movement, Chief Joe Marble, a rejection based on a lack of acknowledgement of their first-nation status has left the entire clan distraught – despite them being officiallyrecognised by legislation. “What hurts me the most is that every door we knock on, we are welcomed with open...

Read more on these topics