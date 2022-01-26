‘Unrecognised’ Khoi clan leaders threat to Makhura’s office as they seek burial funds
Reitumetse Makwea
According to Cogta senior administration officer, the law ‘does not recognise them as first nation – and there’s no money’.
Members from the Khoi clan, (from left) Danie Visagie, Chief Charles Langeveldt, President of the Khoisan Mass Movement Chief Joe Marble, Princess May Kok-Paulson and Commissioner Daniel Julius, pose for a photograph at The Citizen in Industria West, Johannesburg, 25 January 2022. The group are raising concerns with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. Picture: Michel Bega
Read more on these topics