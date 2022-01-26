‘Unrecognised’ Khoi clan leaders threat to Makhura’s office as they seek burial funds

The struggle for recognition has left the Khoi clan and its leaders stranded and sent from pillar to post in their quest for government assistance for the burial of King Adam Kok V’s younger sister, Princess Evelyn Kok, from the Griqua royal house in Campbell, Kimberley. According to the president of the Khoisan Mass Movement, Chief Joe Marble, a rejection based on a lack of acknowledgement of their first-nation status has left the entire clan distraught – despite them being officiallyrecognised by legislation. “What hurts me the most is that every door we knock on, we are welcomed with open...

The struggle for recognition has left the Khoi clan and its leaders stranded and sent from pillar to post in their quest for government assistance for the burial of King Adam Kok V’s younger sister, Princess Evelyn Kok, from the Griqua royal house in Campbell, Kimberley.

According to the president of the Khoisan Mass Movement, Chief Joe Marble, a rejection based on a lack of acknowledgement of their first-nation status has left the entire clan distraught – despite them being officially

recognised by legislation.

“What hurts me the most is that every door we knock on, we are welcomed with open arms; and every single person, from the heritage department to the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs [Cogta] says we’re at the right place,” he said.

“All the leaders here should be at the royal house, as we speak, assisting the king and also partaking in rituals that will help honour our princess.”

Marble said as the first nation, they have felt disrespected by the government, which has refused to recognise them even after President Cyril Ramaphosa met a delegation of the National Khoisan Council (NKC), and said Khoi and San leaders would be officially recognised and serve in the national and provincial houses for the first time.

Marble also said while their request was received and welcomed by different departments and offices, including the Joburg arts, culture and heritage office and by Cogta, where officials Cebolenkosi Ngcobo and Maphetoa Ramphele signed several documents, they were later told they could not be assisted due to financial constraints.

Marble, alongside Chief Charles Langeveldt, Princess May Kok-Paulson and commissioner Daniel Julius, have been sent from one department to another for more than a week following a request from the Griqua royal house to assist with the burial of the princess.

But Cogta senior administration officer Lebogang Bogopane said the clan was not recognised by the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 3 of 2019 – which provides for the statutory recognition of Khoisan leaders and communities, as well as the establishment of Khoisan leadership structures.

“We don’t have the budget for funerals for traditional leaders or the royal house, as far as I know, and I’m not in a position to give you more information apart from that,” Bogopane said.

“I don’t even think that they are recognised by the office of the premier [of the Northern Cape]. They called me on Tuesday and they are not aware of any of this,” Bogopane said.

The group has vowed to camp outside Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office until the government agrees to assist them bury their princess.

