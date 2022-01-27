Daily news update: Covid-19 drugs returned to Cuba, Nomvula Mokonyane and new covid variant

Citizen Reporter

After denials and pushbacks by military officials, MPs were told on Wednesday that the irregularly procured Covid-19 drugs have been shipped back to Cuba.

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) chief General Rudzani Maphwanya said the drugs, procured under a R200 million deal with Cuba, were returned following a recommendation by a ministerial task team.

“In line with the recommendations, the SANDF has since complied and sent back the drugs. We are currently writing letters to Sahpra and the Auditor-General as the relevant parties to engage after we complied. We returned all that was required to be returned… we returned all, over and above the 500 thousand [vials] recommended by task team.”

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the latest known Covid-19 variant – BA.2 – is not a cause for concern yet.

NICD held a meeting on Wednesday, 26 January as part of their Covid-19 series: Decoding the Science. They discussed issues including vaccine efficacy and the immune response to Omicron.

The new version of the virus is a descendent of the Omicron variant (now referred to as BA.1) that was responsible for the country’s fourth wave of infections.

BA.2 was first identified in South Africa and India in late December 2021. Although other sub-lineages have been identified, they have not been in the public eye due to the increase in cases of people who have contracted the BA.2 variant.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption report shows that former cabinet minister and ANC head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane paid supplier invoices out of her personal account, on behalf of a relative’s company.

The SIU report, which was released on Tuesday, shows Mokanyane paid R1.6 million from her personal account on behalf of privately-owned Tuwo Rhodesia to supply the Gauteng Health Department (DoH) with 200 000 soap bars.

The DoH contract was valued at over R2.7 million.

A 50-year-old woman who was caught on camera viciously spanking a half-naked toddler on his bottom has been convicted and sentenced for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The court ordered that Noria Ziburawa, who was working at a daycare centre in Walter Sisulu Street, in Potchefstroom, pay a R3,000 fine or jail time for 18 months. The sentence was suspended for five years.

Footage of Ziburawa’s assault was circulated on social media prompting a police search for her.

The family of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and president emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has confirmed that he has been admitted to hospital.

The family shared the news in a statement on Wednesday and said Buthelezi, 93, was “simply undergoing medical tests as he experienced high blood pressure on Monday night and subsequently felt unwell.”

The spokesperson for the family, Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi, did not specify which hospital Buthelezi had been admitted to.

Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) has ranked South Africa as the 70th most corrupt country from a list of 180 countries.

The CPI is the most widely-used global corruption ranking in the world. It measures how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be, according to experts including the World Bank and World Economic Forum.

According to the latest statistics, about 64% of South Africans perceive corruption as having increased over the last 12 months.

About 18% of people who use public services have reported paying some form of a bribe in the previous year.

Four pupils from the Dassenhoek High School in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, have been hospitalised after being stabbed during a robbery on Wednesday.

This after robbers allegedly broke the fence to gain access into the school premises.

“The robbers who were visibly armed with a gun and knives invaded the school and demanded valuables from teachers and pupils. The pupils stood their ground and refused to be bullied by the robbers. Sadly, the pupils were eventually overpowered, terrorised, and stabbed,” Mshengu shared the news in a statement on Wednesday.

