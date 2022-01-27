SA residency applications reopen. Here’s what you need to know

Citizen Reporter

South Africa’s permanent residency permit (PRP) applications have reopened, almost two years after being put on hold.

The department of home affairs suspended the services in March 2020 when the national state of disaster was first declared. The department then announced in June last year that applications would resume on 1 January 2022.

Who can apply for a permanent residency permit

According to the department, before you can apply for a permanent residence permit, you must first motivate why you should not be declared a prohibited person or an undesirable person.

Couples qualify for a direct permanent residency permit if they have lived in South Africa on the basis of their work permit for a minimum period of five years. Dependents of South African citizens or permanent residency permit holders can also apply.

Residency on other grounds applies to foreign nationals who:

Are in possession of a permanent work offer in South Africa

Have exceptional skills and qualifications

Intend to establish a business in South Africa

Qualify as refugees in terms of Section 27(c) of the Refugees Act

Qualify as retired persons

Are financially independent or

Are relatives (biologically or judicially adopted) of a South African citizen or permanent residency permit holder.

You may be considered a prohibited person if:

You are infected with infectious diseases that can spread easily. These diseases include cholera; pestilence, yellow fever and any other diseases as determined by the Department of Health from time to time

You have a warrant of arrest against you or a conviction for genocide, torture, drug trafficking, money laundering, kidnapping, terrorism, or murder secured in South Africa or any country with which South Africa has regular diplomatic relations

You are a member or supporter of an organisation practising racial hatred or social violence

You are a member of an organisation using crime or terrorism to reach its goals

You have previously been deported and have not been rehabilitated by the Department in the prescribed manner

However, the department may deem you to be rehabilitated if you submit a sworn affidavit that you will comply with the Act and if the department has no reason to believe you are more likely to violate the Act again.



“In order to make an application for a permanent residency permit, applicants must first submit representation to the Minister of Home Affairs motivating why he or she should be declared not to be a prohibited person or an undesirable person,” reads the guidelines on the home affairs website.

“It is only after the Minister of Home Affairs has declared a prospective immigrant not to be a prohibited/undesirable person, that an application for permanent residency status can be submitted.”

