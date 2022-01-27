Anaconda escapes from temporary enclosure in Phoenix

Citizen Reporter

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) has called on the public to be vigilant after a 2 metre anaconda escaped from a temporary enclosure in its owner’s residence on Troy Street in Starwood, Phoenix, in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Rusa, the non-venomous reptile escaped between 6pm on Wednesday and 10am on Thursday.

“The black and yellow female snake could easily constrict small cats and dogs. It is expected to grow a further 4 to 5 metres in the next few years,” said Rusa on Thursday.

It has requested anyone who spots the anaconda to contact Rusa on 086 1234 333.

In a separate incident in Chatsworth on Tuesday, snake rescuer Nick Evans was contacted by a school staffer saying there was a black mamba in the school grounds, which was hiding in the change rooms by the time Evans arrived.

ALSO READ: PICS: Lockdown squeezes Soweto ‘snake home’ tourist attraction

“There were boards against the entrance of the change room, and the mamba was hiding behind there. Apparently, someone was walking down to the parking lot, when they saw the snake quite close to them, in the open. In it’s panic, it dashed up a shrub, then down and headed to these boards,” Evans shared on his Facebook page.

“Apart from the boards, which are there temporarily, the grounds are very neat and sparse really, not a place I’d picture a mamba. There was a big patch of bush next to the school, so it was probably trying to get to the other side of the school in search of food, or maybe it just got a bit confused. No one came close to being bitten. The chances of a bite were extremely slim. Although, I was told one staff member (think garden staff) wanted to hit it with a long stick. Fortunately, he was stopped from doing that.”

According to Evans, it was a very quick, easy and uneventful catch.

The 2.3 metre mamba, with a bit of the tail missing, will be released away from the school and people.