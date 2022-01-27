Sitole denies allegations he failed to cooperate with Ipid on Kinnear murder probe

Citizen Reporter

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Khehla Sitole has denied allegations that he has not cooperated with Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on the investigation into Charl Kinnear’s murder.

Kinnear was shot dead on 18 September 2020, two weeks after police were warned that his phone was being illegally tracked.

The Daily Maverick on Thursday reported that the Ipid has lodged a criminal charge against Sitole for failing to cooperate in an investigation into the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

According to the publication, Ipid Executive Director Jennifer Ntlatseng wrote to Police Minister Bheki Cele, requesting his intervention in the matter after Sitole allegedly avoided attempts by Ipid investigators to interview him in 2021.

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba reportedly confirmed the receipt of Ntlatseng’s letter.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Thursday evening, Ipid spokesperson said they would not be commenting on the matter as the letter was not released to the public through its officials channels.

Sitole ‘perturbed’ by Ipid allegations

In a statement on Thursday, Sitole denied not cooperating with the Ipid, and said he referred the investigation into the murder of Kinnear to Ipid for their investigation.

“The National Commissioner is therefore perturbed by allegations that a criminal case has been opened against him for having ‘failed to cooperate with the investigation’ which he had initiated as a ‘complainant’,” said Sitole.



“The National Commissioner and his office have at all material times cooperated with the Ipid investigation and implemented the recommendations made by Ipid arising from the outcome of the investigation. The National Commissioner has not been appraised of the nature and extent of the allegations imputing his lack of cooperation with Ipid and will in due course after he would have been provided with the complaint from Ipid, if any, respond to same fully.”

