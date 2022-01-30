Gunmen target ANC Amathole councillor Nanziwe Rulashe again

Citizen Reporter

African Nation Congress (ANC) Amathole District Municipality councillor Nanziwe Rulashe was allegedly once again targetted by gunmen.

As per unconfirmed reports shared on social media, Rulashe was shot at in her East London home in the Eastern Cape during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gunmen reportedly gained access to Rulashe’s home by scaling the electric fence.

This is a developing story. The Citizen reached out for comment and will update this article when additional information becomes available.

I just heard that gun shots were fired at the house of @Amathole_DM councillor Nanziwe Rulashe in the Eastern Cape.



Rulashe is the councillor who made headlines after she was assaulted and dragged, kicking and screaming, from her office by armed men. #JusticeforNanziweRhulashe https://t.co/ziX2IIB3c2 pic.twitter.com/U7VunsTFBb— Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) January 30, 2022

Amathole councillor attacked

The Amathole District Municipality made headlines for all the wrong reasons when a viral video showing Rulashe being manhandled at the municipal offices emerged.

The video show Rulashe being dragged on the floor by armed men who were allegedly instructed by the head of security to remove the councillor from the premises.

Following the previous attack, the Amathole Municipality said it was “deeply disturbed by the humiliating incident” when Rulashe was dragged out by gunmen “in an inhumane and barbaric manner”.

Investigation pending

ADM Executive Mayor Cllr Nceba Ndikinda said the incident took place while “political leadership and Municipal Manager were engaged in Council business in Mnquma and Mbhashe”.

The municipality said it “understands the gravity and the harm it caused to Council Rulashe as a woman and a human being”, and vowed to “institute a detailed investigation with the view to uncover all the facts”.

“We are fully alive [sic] to the trauma that has been caused to Councillor Rulashe and as such we will provide her with the necessary professional support through a counsellor”.

Cosatu’s response to attack

Cosatu said they were shocked and appalled by the malicious act on Rulashe.

“The act by those purporting to be security personnel wearing plainclothes stripped the councillor [of] her dignity in the process.

“The determination and the arrogance displayed by those who dragged her is beyond imagination”, the union said in their statement.

Cosatu said they learnt that a woman claiming to be head of security instructed the men to forcefully take the councillor out if she refused their instruction.

Additional reporting by Lethabo Malatsi.

