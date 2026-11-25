The suspects were linked to alleged corruption and fraud within the driver licensing system.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC’s) National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, (NTACU), has arrested a total of three suspects, including an examiner of driving licence tests.

The suspects, among them a driving school owner, were linked to alleged corruption and fraud within the driver licensing system and are expected to appear before the Qonce Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape.

‘Acted on instructions’

According to the RTMC, during the court proceedings, one of the accused indicated that she had been acting on the instructions of the driving school owner, Mr Zolisile September, to allegedly write examinations on behalf of other applicants.

Following further investigations and the gathering of evidence, the investigation established grounds linking the driving school owner to the alleged unlawful activities.

Court appearance

The case docket was subsequently submitted to the prosecutor responsible for the matter for consideration and a decision on prosecution.

According to the RTMC, a J175 summons was issued against the suspect.

The suspect is expected to make her first appearance at the Qonce Magistrate’s Court on 7 December 2026, where she will face charges relating to alleged corruption, fraud, and contravention of the National Road Traffic Act.

‘Unlawful practice’

The Corporation warned that writing driving licence examinations on behalf of applicants compromises road safety and undermines the credibility of the licensing system.

They added that driver competency assessments must be conducted fairly and in accordance with the law.

“Those who decide to take the easy way out will be exposed, and their licences will be cancelled as they have obtained licences fraudulently and lack the required competency to be considered appropriately qualified,” the RTMC emphasised.

The RTMC concluded by reiterating its commitment to protecting the integrity of the driver of the licensing system and ensuring that those who undermine the law through corrupt practices will end up in jail cells.