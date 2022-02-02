Daily news update: JSC interviews, state capture report and public works DG

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Constitutional Court (ConCourt) Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga says if he were to be appointed South Africa’s next Chief Justice, he would push for a constitutional amendment to change the minimum number of justices required to decide a case.

Appearing before the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) public interviews for the top judicial post, Justice Madlanga said he would approach Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to request the current quorum of eight justices be changed to avoid split rulings from the apex court’s 11 judges.

“I want to approach the minister of justice, if appointed, to move that there be a constitutional amendment and that we do away with the quorum of eight.”

Former public enterprises and finance minister Malusi Gigaba. Photo: Gallo Images/Business Day/Esa Alexander

Former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba was just a tool in the hands of the fugitive Guptas, used by the family to parade their influence, the state capture commission has found.

The commission released the second part of its report on Tuesday. It covered findings on two state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the arms manufacturer Denel and Transnet.

The report detailed how the Guptas and their associates used VR Laser, a long-standing defence supplier to Denel, to capture the SOE. Gigaba frequented the family’s sprawling compound in Saxonwold, with the then Denel CEO Riaz Saloojee finding him there “soliciting SOE business for his friends,” the Gupta family.

Former Estina Director Kamal Vasram and co-accused Saliesh Indurjeeth appear at the Pretoria Regional Court. Picture – NPA ID.

Former Estina Director Kamal Vasram was arrested on various fraud charges and Contravening the International Trade Administration Act and the Exchange Control Act on Monday night.

Vasram and his co-accused, Saliesh Indurjeeth, also a Gupta associate appeared at the Pretoria Regional Court on Tuesday morning.

They were granted bail of R10,000 each and their next court appearance is scheduled for 11 February 2022.

Sam Vukela. Photo: US Consulate in South Africa

MPs were on Tuesday dismayed that suspended public works and infrastructure director-general Sam Vukela has been earning his R3,3 million salary while at home for almost two years.

Members of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) said the salary and legal fees incurred by the state as Vukela fights through the courts to get his job back, was an indictment on the abuse of legal processes in the country.

There was no appreciation and caution in the use of public funds, said a visibly irritated committee chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Dali Mpofu and Julius Malema form part of the JSC interview panel. Picture – Citizen Stock

Freedom Under Law (FUL) says it is profoundly concerned that EFF leader Julius Malema and Advocate Dali Mpofu are interviewing candidates for the position of Chief Justice.

Four senior judges who were shortlisted for the Chief Justice position are being interviewed by the JSC panel, which will then advise the President on the selection.

FUL says Malema and Mpofu should not be participating in these proceedings considering their suitability to fulfil their constitutional duty is a matter of serious doubt.

Photo: Twitter/DM_RSA

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) congratulated Nkosikazi Nosandi Mhlauli for being elected as the first woman Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders.

SALGA Women’s Commission (SWC) Chairperson, Florah Maboa-Boltman, said Mhlauli’s appointment was a timely and relevant opportunity to transform a male-dominated and hierarchal institution of traditional leadership.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele. Picture: GCIS

Members of Parliament on Tuesday lashed at the Presidency over the backlog and inefficiencies in implementing the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) reports.

Gungubele’s office presented feedback on SIU reports to Scopa members on Tuesday. These include concluded investigations on Covid-19 PPE corruption and maladministration and corruption across the State.

The members of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) chastised Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele for lack of urgency and stricter control in implementing remedial actions on corruption findings across the State.