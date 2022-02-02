Afriforum and Solidarity challenge state of disaster in court

Citizen Reporter

AfriForum and Solidarity have filed court documents in the North Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria requesting that the state of disaster be declared invalid.

In its arguments, AfriForum states that current hospitalisation and death rates for Covid-19 are marginally lower and that the state of disaster is rendered unnecessary.

“There is currently no disaster and therefore there is no need for a state of disaster and there is no justification for the continued clampdown on citizens’ freedoms,” said Afrifirum in a statement.

AfriForum has launched numerous legal battles against unreasonable government regulations since the first lockdown was announced nearly two years ago.

Part of those battles includes abolishing government quarantine camps and other measures such as the curfew, beach bans, and the ban on religious gatherings.

“AfriForum and Solidarity also succeeded in having the Covid-19 Tourism Relief Fund be declared unlawful, this fund would have dispensed financial compensation to businesses and persons in the tourism sector based on the colour of their skin,” reads the statement.

“It’s obvious that there is no need for a state of disaster. The fact that the state of disaster keeps getting extended, just shows that the ANC government is not planning on letting go of the unfettered power it grabbed over the last two years with these draconian regulations. That’s why we’re heading to court over the matter,” says Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum.

Afriforum and Solidarity are not the only organisations calling for the end of the State of Disaster. The EFF has been calling for the entertainment industry to create new content and for sports events to open again.

This week the Presidency announced that schooling will resume full-time.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

