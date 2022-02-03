Daily news update: Load shedding, JSC interviews and Ace Magashule

Citizen Reporter

Eskom executives said the power utility lost a total of 13,461 MW in unplanned outages since Friday, and that load shedding is necessary to prevent a national blackout.

“We had the system equivalent of a cardiac arrest, and load shedding is the prudent step to take to prevent a national blackout,” Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter.

The power utility’s executives admitted it once again underestimated the planned maintenance demands. During the state of the system briefing last week, Eskom executives were optimistic about their progress.

They had also predicted there would be a ‘significant dent in the load shedding by September 2021’.

Picture File: Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in the high court appearing in Bloemfontein over the R255 million tender, 11 August 2021. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has criticised ANC MP Mervyn Dirks ‘ suspension, saying he should not be suspended for doing the right thing.

Speaking to the media outside Tokyo Sexwale’s home in Soweto on Wednesday, Magashule said it was the ANC leadership that encouraged officials to report maladministration and corruption.

Immigrant traders outside Jabulani Mall say they are working in fear, following recent attacks in Johannesburg. Photo: Masego Mafata

Immigrant traders in Johannesburg say they have been operating their stalls in fear for their safety and livelihoods amid threats of attack by a xenophobic group.

The SA Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) has urged the government to intervene.

“There are many foreign workers. They are our colleagues. Who gives anybody the right to harass and psychologically torment our colleagues?” asks Rosheda Muller, SAITA president.

The alliance, which represents about two million informal traders across South Africa, said it was concerned by the harassment of immigrant traders, which flared up about two weeks ago in Johannesburg.

Motorcyclists flutter a Cuban flag as they take part in a caravan against the US embargo against Cuba past the revolutionary leader Argentine-born Ernesto Che Guevara (1928-1967) mausoleum in Santa Clara, Villa Clara province, Cuba on January 30, 2022. (Photo by Yamil LAGE / AFP)

Outraged South Africans have taken to social media to voice their opinion on news that South Africa will be donating money to Cuba as the country battles food security challenges amid the sanctions imposed by the United States of America.

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes informed the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation about the donation on Wednesday.

The R50 million donation to Cuba is one of the initiatives the country has undertaken as it seeks to strengthen relations with other countries.

President of Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya at Day 2 of the interviews for South Africa’s next Chief Justice at Park Hotel on February 02, 2022 in Sandton, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla)

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya has dismissed any suggestions she has an advantage over the other candidates shortlisted for the Chief Justice job because she is a woman.

“I’m not here simply because I’m a woman. I’m a judge, a worthy judge and I think I’ve proven myself over 22 years.

“It’s very important that I’m a woman of course, but I’m not good because I’m a woman. I’m just a good woman judge,” Maya said.

She was responding to a statement from Justice Minister Ronald Lamola during the second day of the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) public interviews in Johannesburg for the top judicial post.

Chairperson of Standing Committee on Finance Joe Maswanganyi. Photo: Twitter

Members of Parliament (MPs) have rejected Treasury’s R11 billion World Bank loan, saying it was unaffordable for an over-indebted country.

Briefing MPs on the loan on Tuesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana stated that government regularly sought loans, and the World Bank granted it a policy development loan.

“Given its terms and conditions, which were palatable to us, compared to what is available in the market, we went for the World Bank loan,” he said.

However, MPs criticised government, accusing it of sending confusing messages on what the money was meant for.

Forecasters of Meteo France, French national meteorological service, are at work to monitor Cyclone Batsirai. Photo: AFP/Richard Bouhet

Cyclone Batsirai – the second named cyclone of 2022 – is raging across the Southern Indian Ocean, bringing with it winds of approximately 140 kilometres per hour. Will it make landfall in South Africa?

Here’s what we know.

The cyclone is moving south-westwards at approximately 18.5 kilometres per hour.

As reported by Météo-France La Réunion (MFR/RSMC La Réunion), Cyclone Batsirai will pass by the northern regions of Mauritius and the Reunion Island over the coming days.

In addition, rainbands around the periphery of the cyclone will affect the islands as well.

Former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh at the Zondo commission. Picture: Gallo Images

Gupta cash totaling over R19 million found its way to disgraced former CFO Anoj Singh’s personal bank account, evidence by the state capture report showed.

Despite his attempts to distance himself from the Guptas and their dealings, Singh knew the family very well as they funded his lavish lifestyle using public funds.

The second instalment of commission’s report detailed the “racketeering” ring at Transnet, with former CEOs Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Singh at the centre of it all.

Singh’s appointment as Transnet CFO in 2012, coincided with the appointment of Gupta-linked businessman Iqbal Sharma as chairperson of a board acquisition and disposal committee a month later, the report showed.