JSC interviews: Dunstan Mlambo denies sexual harassment claims

Getrude Makhafola

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo denied allegations of sexual harassment against women judges, saying they were an insult to him and the said judges.

Commissioners Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu asked Mlambo about the allegations during Thursday’s interview.

Mlambo told chairperson Deputy Judge President of the Supreme Appeal Court Xola Petse that he was never informed about them prior to the interview.

“I have not shared with the commission the number of acting women judges I’ve appointed, because it is many of them. The suggestion that I would have demanded sexual favours from them…I think is an insult to me and to those women judges.”

ALSO READ: JSC interviews: Dunstan Mlambo vows to ‘champion’ technology at courts

Mpofu alerted the chief justice nominee that gender-based violence was an impeachable offence if proven to be true, and requested him to clarify the allegations to the commission.

Mlambo labeled the allegations as a “poisonous rumour.”

“There is no substance in this. It’s a rumour and I think its a poisonous rumour. I was actually shocked when I heard about it. I was actually hoping that someone would come up and say I’m one of those who was sexually harassed by Judge President.

“It’s unfortunate that people are using people’s names willy-nilly in spreading rumours of this nature. There is completely no substance to that rumour.”

Petse ruled on the allegations, saying that the questions posed to him and his responses be expunged from the record.

“Although he elected to answer those allegations and in fact refuted them, and given the fact that he was not forewarned and we have nothing concrete by way of writing submitted to the commission, fairness dictates that we must disregard the rumours.”

Petse was supported by commissioner Vusi Cyril Xaba.

“Any rumour that insinuates that women were promoted to positions and got there thru sexual favours is offensive and objectionable. I distance myself from such insinuation…it’s regrettable that this was aired in this meeting without having primed candidate. I support you chairperson to expunge this from this sitting,” said Xaba.

NOW READ: Legal Practice Council wants Mpofu to be charged for telling Pravin to ‘shut up’