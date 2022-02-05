Daily news update: JSC interviews, Zandile Mafe and Mkhwebane impeachment

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe’s bail application has been denied by the Cape Town Regional Court.

The court delivered its judgement on Friday, ruling that Mafe failed to prove why he deserved to be released on bail.

“The applicant did not satisfy the court that exceptional circumstances exist which in the interests of justice permits his release. [Therefore], the application [for the accused] to be released on bail has been refused,” Magistrate Michelle Adams ruled.

Mafe has since instructed his legal team – consisting of advocate Dali Mpofu and attorney Luvuyo Godla – to appeal the ruling, according to media reports.

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane addresses the media during a press conference at her offices on 28 January 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Antonio Muchave

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has ruled that Parliament proceed with its impeachment process against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The ConCourt delivered its ruling on Friday after the judgment was reserved in November last year.

In the judgment, Justice Nonkosi Mhlanta also indicated that Mkhwebane is allowed to be legally represented during the impeachment inquiry in the National Assembly.

“The Rules state that the National Assembly must ensure that the enquiry is conducted in a reasonable and procedurally fair manner – this requires full legal presentation,” the judgement reads.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during the interviews for South Africa’s next Chief Justice at Park Hotel on 4 February 2022 in Sandton, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that he was on the same level as the other chief justice nominees, and did not expect to be appointed just because he took over after Mogoeng Mogoeng’s retirement.

Zondo is the last candidate in the hot seat at the JSC interviews for the country’s new head of the judiciary.

He said the other three candidates were great leaders and judges.

“I did not come here thinking am am entitled to any position. The President [Cyril Ramaphosa] has a prerogative on who to appoint… it is not my attitude that because I am deputy and acting chief justice that I will automatically be appointed.

City of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse vows to “aggressively” collect monies owed to the city by government at all levels, as well as residents and businesses. Photo for illustration: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda

Eight Gauteng government departments collectively owe City Power more than R841 million after consistent non-payment, the utility said on Friday.

The shocking figure emerged during the City of Johannesburg’s Operation Buya Mthetho programme intensification, with mayor Mpho Phalatse vowing to “aggressively” collect monies owed to the city by government at all levels, as well as residents and businesses.

Phalatse said she had made the departments aware of the “millions of much-needed rands they owe to the City of Joburg, noting that if they fail to pay, we will cut them off”.

Tourism Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu meets with various stakeholders on 22 December 2020 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

It seems as the ANC has not let Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu off the hook over her controversial opinion piece.

Sisulu will be summoned before the ANC’s integrity commission to explain her opinion piece in which she attacked the Constitution and judiciary.

The Minister, who is a national executive committee (NEC) member, will also need to provide an explanation regarding her public disagreement with the Presidency.

Speaking to the media outside Tokyo Sexwale’s home in Soweto on Thursday, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the party’s officials met with Sisulu on Monday, adding that another meeting will take place between the minister and Deputy President David Mabuza.

Photo for illustration: iStock

As South Africa exits the fourth wave of Covid-19 and sees more regulations adjusted, the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) confirmed that quarantining and isolation will be scrapped.

Head of infectious diseases at Helen Joseph Hospital and MAC member Dr Jeremy Nel explained in government’s weekly Covid media briefing that quarantine and isolating people was not only costly, but to a large extent, ineffective.

“We propose that quaranting be discontinued with immediate effect for contacts of cases of Covid-19. This applies equally to vaccinated and non-vaccinated contacts.