Daily news update: JSC recommends Mandisa Maya as Chief Justice, Tshwane floods and more

Supreme Court of Appeal President Justice Mandisa Maya interviewed for the position of Chief Justice in Johannesburg, 2 February 2022, the only female Chief Justice nominee among four candidates. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced that it will recommend Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya for the position of Chief Justice.

This was announced by Advocate Dali Mpofu during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

Maya was among four senior judges interviewed by the JSC last week after being shortlisted by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the top judicial post.

Mpofu, who is one of the spokespersons for the JSC, said Ramaphosa would make the final call on who to appoint as Chief Justice.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during his interview for South Africa’s next Chief Justice, at Park Hotel in Sandton, on 4 February 2022. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s interview for the Chief Justice position became heated on Friday after EFF leader Julius Malema, questioned the judge on meetings he had with former president Jacob Zuma.

During the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview, Malema accused Zondo of “political interference” when the judge met Zuma in 2008.

Zondo had asked to meet Zuma to discuss Malema’s “kill for Zuma” comments when the EFF president was the then leader of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).

Zondo said he had met Zuma as a private citizen to avoid “bloodshed” over Malema’s comments.

Rescue efforts were underway in Tshwane on Saturday after large parts of the city were affected by floods. Photo: Twitter/@CityTshwane

After heavy rainfall overnight on Friday, parts of Tshwane were under water.

The City of Tshwane said emergency services had been sent out across the city since the early hours of Saturday morning to conduct rescue and evacuation operations.

PICS: Tshwane floods, some residents refuse to evacuate

“This can involve assisting residents who have had their cars trapped, helping people escape flooded homes, or responding to areas where trees have collapsed,” said Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams.

Some of the areas affected by the flooding included Mamelodi, Centurion, Midstream and Hennops River.

Photo for illustration: iStock

Gauteng police are on the hunt for suspects after three people were shot and killed on Friday night at a tavern in Soweto.

When police arrived at the crime scene, witnesses said a number of suspects entered the tavern and started shooting randomly at the patrons, resulting in seven people being shot at.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said two patrons died on the scene, while the third died at a local clinic.

No one has been arrested yet and police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact them.

Photo: Stock

A former staffer at Australia’s embassy in Bangkok has been charged after multiple spy cameras were found in women’s bathrooms at the mission, a Canberra official said on Saturday.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that Royal Thai Police had arrested a local former staff member last month.

“The welfare and privacy of all staff remains a priority for the department and we continue to provide appropriate support,” a department spokesman said in a statement to AFP.

