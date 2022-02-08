Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
3 minute read
8 Feb 2022
4:45 am
News

Experts ponder if recent attacks on national buildings are coordinated

Reitumetse Makwea

Expert says although there is no proof to show incidents were connected, there had been a number of discussions about a possible link between what was happening politically and the sudden prevalence of attacks on prominent buildings.

Following a break-in at the City of Joburg’s offices in Braamfontein on Sunday, experts say the growing number of attacks and cases of theft and arson on national buildings might be more than just casual incidents, but have somesort of political intent. According to the Institute for Security Studies policing researcher Dr Johan Burger, although they did not have enough proof to show these incidents were connected, there had been a number of discussions about apossible link between what was happening politically and the sudden prevalence of attacks on prominent buildings. “But we don’t have enough information to conclude this...

Read more on these topics