Dirco says its electricity account is up-to- date

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it is concerned about media reports that the department, along with Foreign Missions in South Africa and other government departments owe the City of Tshwane billions of rands due to unpaid electricity accounts.

This, according to the department, despite several attempts by Dirco to reach out to the City of Tshwane to provide copies of these outstanding invoices seemingly owed by Dirco as well as the Foreign Missions.

“The City of Tshwane responded in writing on Monday, 7 February 2022, confirming that the Dirco accounts to the City are current and up-to-date, with no outstanding payments,” said spokesperson Clayson Monyela in a statement.

“Dirco has also been liaising with the City of Tshwane continuously to refer any outstanding payments by Foreign Missions to Dirco to enable Dirco to engage the Foreign Missions. In several cases, disputes were lodged but despite the accounts being disputed and proof of payment having been sent to the City of Tshwane, the municipality has nevertheless gone ahead and disconnected power erroneously.”

Dirco, however, confirmed that in some instances, Foreign Missions was in arrears but has made the necessary arrangements to settle the accounts.

“Dirco has also requested meetings with the City of Tshwane to discuss the above statements and the perceptions that are being created that Dirco and Foreign Missions have outstanding debt but has not been able to secure a meeting with the Executive Mayor and the MMC for Finance to discuss the matter.”

In a separate incident, the Department of Water and Sanitation confirmed that power to its buildings was disconnected by the City of Tshwane Metro earlier today.

It said it was in consultation with the Department of Public Works to ensure that power is reconnected urgently.

“We wish to assure the public that no services have been disrupted by the disconnection. This matter must be resolved urgently between Public Works and City of Tshwane,” said spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.