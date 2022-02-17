Daily news update: Zuma court loss, Scopa on Ramaphosa and Kuli Roberts memorial

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal its decision on state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.

The arms deal corruption trial will resume on 11 April as previously agreed between the parties, said Judge Piet Koen.

He said Zuma’s application had no prospect of success.

The former president wanted Downer recused from the arms deal corruption trial, saying he lacked the independence and impartiality to prosecute in the trial.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the State Of The Nation (Sona) debate in the National Assembly on February 18, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to denounce the DA’s motion of no confidence against his Cabinet, telling MPs that he had a committed team of ministers.

The president gave his speech in reply to the State of the Nation (Sona) debate that took place over the past two days.

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday criticised Ramaphosa’s “deadbeat ministers”, urging the president to fire them all for failing to do their work and deliver to South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANCs 110th anniversary celebrations at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on 8 January 2022 in Limpopo. Picture: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has resolved not to invite President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the committee to response to allegations of public funds being used for ANC campaigns.

Scopa previously gave Ramaphosa 10 days to account for remarks he made in a leaked audio recording at one of ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meetings last year.

Ramaphosa’s responses to Scopa’s questions, as well as a legal opinion written by Parliament’s legal services department, was table before the committee during a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Following a back-and-forth, a majority of the members in the committee decided against inviting Ramaphosa.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, briefs the media on the progress made in preparation for State of The Nation Address (Sona) on February 08, 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has rejected the request of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) to hold a secret ballot in Parliament.

This relates to the party’s motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The motion targeted Ramaphosa’s leadership in February 2020 over the sealing of his bank statements related to his 2017 campaign for the ANC presidency, among other things.

The ATM had resubmitted their motion of no confidence application to Parliament following a ruling delivered by the Supreme Court of Apperl (SCA) in December 2021.

A view of the stage at the beginning of the announcement of the results of the 2021 municipal elections at the the IEC results center in Pretoria, 4 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has resolved to apply for an extension at the Constitutional Court as the deadline to amend the Electoral Act fast approaches.

The committee said it needed more time to undertake an “extensive and meaningful” public participation process, and would ask Parliament to apply for the deadline extension.

“Following the adoption of a draft programme of public participation across the country, the committee believes that an extension is necessary to enable the portfolio committee and, thereafter, its sister committee in the National Council of Provinces, enough time to remedy the defect,” said committee chairperson Mosa Chabane.

Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: Gallo Images/Roger Sedres

The City of Tshwane’s Operation Ya Tima disconnected the services of the South African Police Service (Saps) administrative headquarters on Tuesday, after they were owed millions.

The city said the landlord of the Wachthuis building, Mendo Properties, owed it R5.1 million, following the non-payment of services.

Last week, the metro embarked on an aggressive and widespread revenue collection spree following consistent non-payments from businesses, government departments, embassies and residents.

The city is owed more than R17 billion.

Television presenter Kuli Roberts. Picture: Gallo Images/The Times/Daniel Born

The closest friends and family of the late Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts gathered at the the Birchwood Hotel in Johannesburg this morning for a special memorial in celebration of her life.

The ceremony was hosted by South African comedian Nina Hastie, as well as social and political activist Shaka Sisulu, who happen to be Kuli’s former co-hosts on SABC3’s reality television show Trending SA.

Shaka announced at the beginning of the ceremony the decorations of the ceremony were sponsored by True Love Magazine, the publication she worked for as a journalist for a few years.

A group of Nomakula’s high school friends took to the podium to open up the tributes and speak on the life and times of the radio personality.

Picture: Sandisiwe Mbhele

The much-anticipated announcement of the new judging panel of Idols SA and the somewhat surprising comeback of Somizi Mhlongo took place at Urban Brew Studios on Wednesday.

The beloved media personality takes his position back on the judging panel after some personal controversy last year saw him temporarily booted off the show.

Somizi was accused by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung of abuse, an allegation he continued to deny during the media briefing.

The other judges are respected hip hop artist JR Bogopa and actress and performer Thembi Seete.

Former Wits defender Charles Yohane was reportedly killed during a hijacking (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Former Bidvest Wits and Zimbabwe left-back Charles Yohane was reportedly shot dead during a hijacking in South Africa.

According to reports, the 48-year-old was hijacked and killed over the weekend and his body was discovered in Mzimhlophe in Soweto on Monday.

Yohanne’s family confirmed to Zimbabwe’s Newsday that the retired footballer was murdered in a car hijacking incident in South Africa.