IFP-ANC spat leads to threats to cut Zulu Royal Palace’s water supply

Tensions between the IFP and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has escalated to the point that there are now accusations of municipal structures being weaponised to carry out political vendettas, and these vendettas extending to include the Zulu Royal family.

Both parties are seeking to be endorsed by the family, which represents the helm of a powerful traditional leadership structure that wields influence over one-fifth of South Africa’s population.

The latest incident in the spat came earlier this week, in the form of a threat to cut the water supply to the KwaKhangela Royal Palace.

The IFP-led Zululand municipality had alleged that the palace’s water bill of R1.7 million had not been settled by the ANC-led premier’s office, which is responsible for paying royal bills.

Zululand Mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi then threatened to cut off the water supply to KwaKhangela Royal Palace.

“It is very strange that the Office of the Premier has paid the water account for all other palaces except KwaKhangela Palace. It is clear that the Premier wants to embarrass the King and his household by forcing the Municipality to disconnect the water supply for services not paid for,” said Buthelezi.

But KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s office disputed the amount and the Zululand District Municipality has since apparently backtracked from its initial statement.

Zikalala’s office chided the Zululand mayor and accused Buthelezi of acting unilaterally.

He says that on Friday, the Zululand municipality’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), allegedly submitted a revised account statement.

The new statement shows more than R400 000 has been slashed from the original bill.

“The actions of the Mayor were no more than choreographed theatrics decorated to grab headlines and impugn on the reputation of the KwaKhangele Palace,” said Zikalala.

“It is evidently clear from the statements that accusations by Mayor Buthelezi were articulated from the depth of ignorance and were a decorated lie of his colourful imagination.

“We highly regret the reputational damage and the pain that Mayor Buthelezi has inflicted to the royal family in its entirety, which we understand to be a well-crafted Thulasizwe Buthelezi-gate scandal, designed to capture the royal family and strong-arm them to succumb to its control. We are vindicated that Mayor Buthelezi’s pranks have been exposed by what they are.”

The Provincial Government said it was alarmed when it saw the palace’s water monthly water bill of more than R81 000.

It said the amount was more in line with a multi-national factory and that the charges were billed without meter readings.

“As the Provincial Government, we will do everything in our power to prevent the royal family from being used by the likes of Thulasizwe Buthelezi and his ilk as a cover to camouflage their dirty political tactics.”

