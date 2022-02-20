‘Ahead of his time’: Springbok fullback HO de Villiers dies aged 76

Citizen Reporter

Former Springbok and Western Province rugby legend HO de Villiers – who was widely regarded for ‘changing the game’ – passed way.

RIP HO de Villiers

Henry Oswald de Villiers, fondly known as HO, was 76 years old; he was regarded as the fullback who revolutionised ‘attacking from the back’.

H.O. de Villiers. one of Dale college finest and @VillagerFC finest. one of first true attacking fullbacks, he change the game. guy who love to take on the line and make havoc. some called him a "10 playing 15". people go to Newlands to watch "H.O." also mentor for Percy. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/Gf4fgDRzXM— Oom Rugby (@Oom_Rugby) February 20, 2022

Tributes were shared on social media, with former South African rugby union player Kobus Wiese saying, “another big tree has fallen, rest in peach Oom HO de Villiers”.

A true gentleman, brilliant player and true scholar of the game. – Kobus Wiese

Another Twitter user, Johan Immelman, said De Villiers was a “true gentleman, a superb sportsman, and a genuine friend”, while

Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of SA rugby legend HO de Villiers. A delight to watch in any jersey, but we loved him best in our blue and white. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wRJiVeTrN5— Ikey Tigers (@ikeytigers) February 20, 2022

Career and legacy

De Villiers, who joined the UCT RFC in 1965, played 38 times for Western Province and was selected for the Ikeys first team.

De Villiers later became an honorary Springbok and played fourteen test matches. His debut was in the 1967 match against France at Kings Park, where he scored 11 points.

His last test for the Springboks was in 1970 against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.