Malema on Riky Rick: We did not listen to your loud whisper

Politicians and political parties have taken to social media to send their condolences following the death of musician Rikhado ‘Riky Rick’ Makhado.

According to a statement from his family, Riky Rick passed on in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Johannesburg.

“Affectionately known as Riky Rick across the globe, he was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entire entertainment industry. His love for family, friends and community is well known. Riky’s nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well documented, and will forever be remembered,” said his family in a statement.

He leaves behind his wife, two children, his mother and five siblings.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Riky tweeted what social media users believe was a call for help.

“I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home,” he said.

I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home.— MR MAKHADO (@rikyrickworld) February 23, 2022

Responding to the tweet, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said: “We love you my man; we did not listen to your loud whisper. We thought we still had time, and unfortunately, we are now too late to intervene.”

We love you my man; we did not listen to your loud whisper. We thought we still had time, and unfortunately, we are now too late to intervene. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/9Tj5otfYwv— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 23, 2022

The EFF also sent condolences to Riky’s family.

The EFF sends its condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of multi-talented artist Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado



May his soul rest in perfect and revolutionary peace pic.twitter.com/TkzcSx4mY8— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 23, 2022

African National Congress (ANC)’s Fikile Mbalula praised Riky for his ability to get along with people.

“He was a jolly good fellow full of life not shy to speak his mind. Am really sorry for his wife, mother, siblings, above all his kids. Arts and culture family in Mzansi we lost a friend an artist par excellence ????????????????Sad.”

KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela described Riky’s death as a huge blow to the nation and the entertainment and creative industry.

“He was a versatile and immensely talented artist. The manner in which he was able to switch between the hip-hop and the amapiano musical genres seamlessly, bears testimony to that.

“But it’s when you measure his level of influence on popular culture against the fact that he had only been in the mainstream industry for about seven years that you begin to realise that his was indeed a special talent.

“What was also likeable about Riky Rick was that he was always a humble, clean and positive role model for young people. His story has undoubtedly inspired many youth from our townships and rural areas, and made them realise that their tough circumstances need not define them; and that through hard work, they can achieve their goals and soar.

“Our thoughts go out to the Makhado family, Riky Rick’s friends, and all his fans. May his soul rest in peace.”