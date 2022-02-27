Daily news update: Fuel price, ‘Fire Cele’, ANC’s R59m wage bill

Citizen Reporter

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe on Saturday announced the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors, with effect from Wednesday, 2 March 2022.

Mantashe said the rising crude oil prices were due to the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine, which led to a surge in crude oil prices amid supply fears.

“Subsequent sanctions on Russia by the USA and UK have contributed to the increase in crude oil prices.”

While the termination of National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has been widely welcomed by opposition parties and civil society, there are growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The Presidency on Friday confirmed that Sitole’s early termination of his contract term was by mutual agreement, and “in the best interests of the country”.

Sitole, who has been at loggerheads with Cele over a number of issues, will serve his last day on 31 March.

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse reversed a policy introduced by the previous ANC (African National Congress) administration which aimed to “convert fixed-term employees in political office to permanent employees”.

Phalatse said there is “no space for unethical and corrupt practices” when it comes to building a well-run city.

This practice allows for office bearers to employ a cohort of personnel dedicated to achieving service delivery objectives in line with the electoral mandate.

The massive fuel price increases announced by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Saturday will have a sharp and immediate effect on the poor, and a long-term impact on inflation.

The Automobile Association (AA) says these increases are above expectations.

“For the first time in history, 95 octane petrol inland will rise above R21 a litre, and by a significant margin.

Eskom had initially requested an increase of 20.5% for the 2022/2023 financial year.

In the current application for the next three financial years (MYPD5), Eskom based its calculations on a regulatory asset base (RAB) of R1.263 billion, following a revaluation.

During Nersa’s public hearing, Salga had said Eskom’s proposed increases “are unrealistic and unsustainable and go against economic and social issues currently affecting the South African economy”.

Russia – Ukraine War

The amount of information shared on social media about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is overwhelming, and a quick glance at the platform may give one the impression the Russian Embassy threatened South Africa.

Rest assured, this is not the case.

A Twitter account purporting to be the Russian Embassy in South Africa tweeted in Russian: “Your days are numbered”. (“ваши дни сочтены”)

This is not the case, as @RussiaSAEmbassy is not the official Twitter account of the Russian Embassy in South Africa.

