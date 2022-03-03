JJvV eyes a treble at Big T

Mike Moon

Vlad Putin has a lot to answer for. His antics have grabbed all media attention and punters can’t find a scrap of info about the next race meeting in Ukraine. There are apparently three racetracks, or hippodromes, in Ukraine – in Kyiv, Odessa and Lviv. But can we find any online tips? Nyet!

Truth is, these venues are rudimentary and run down, by Western standards – a far cry from their heydays as glamorous destinations in the time of the Soviet Union and, earlier, the tsars. The Kyiv Hippodrome was once described as the “jewel in the crown” of Soviet racing, which was mainly of the harness or “trotting” variety.

Collapse of the communist empire saw racing – like much else in Ukraine – severely diminished. It never recovered, with a few die-hards barely keeping things going. Which might be a godsend, perversely, as you can’t imagine invading Russians – who have attacked kindergartens – worrying too much about scaring the horses.

Given the situation in Ukraine this week, the name About To Storm might be an sign for punters at the Turffontein Inside track meeting on Thursday.

The gelding will be saddled by Johan Janse van Vuuren ahead of Race 6 on the card, a MR80 Handicap over 2000m, and is well fancied to carry off the main prize.

Indeed, it could be the start of a winning streak for Janse van Vuuren as he has bright chances in the next two races as well: Big Eyed Girl in the seventh and Insatiable in the eighth.

The Turfies-based trainer has significant assistance in his bid for this treble – the services of Keagan de Melo, who is in red-hot form.

Wonder if Ukrainian punters can get an All To Come bet on the JJvV trio? Udachi tobi!

SELECTIONS

1: Free Wylie, 1 Alabaster, 10 Twice A Miracle, 3 Al Borani

2: 9 Gilded Butterfly, 3 Azucar, 2 In The Ether, 4 Oceans Pride

3: 8 Greek Miss, 7 Humdinger, 12 Dance Lesson, 3 Let There Be Light

4: 1 Escape Artist, 8 Wikkel Spikkel, 3 Devilish Dancer, 6 Anatura

5: 5 Duke Of Sussex, 2 Supreme Dance, 1 Back To Black, 3 Flying Bull

6: 5 About To Storm, 1 Earl, 8 Secret Is Ours, 3 Blue Moon City

7: 3 Big Eyed Girl, 7 Rozara, 4 Herstel, 1 Sweet Sensation

8: 1 Insatiable, 2 Abalus, 7 Vuitton, 3 Feather The Nest

Pick 6: 1,2,3,7,8,12 x 1,3,8 x 1,2,3,4,5 x 1,5,8 x 3,7 x 1,2,3,7 (R2160)

PA: 2,3,9 x 7,8 x 1,8 x 1,2,5 x 1,5 x 3 x 1,2 (R144)