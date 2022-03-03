Hand, foot and mouth disease: Vaccination campaign underway in KZN

Kgomotso Phooko

There is an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease in Kwazulu-Natal. The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has identified the new hotspot to be at KwaHlabisa.

Animal vaccination campaign in KZN

In January 2022, there was a sudden flare-up of hand, foot and mouth disease in KwaZulu-Natal, which was first reported in May 2021.

As a result, the Department said it will undertake an animal vaccination campaign which will take place at the Disease Management Area (FMD).

“This situation warrants the use of vaccination to reduce the viral load and thus, control further spread of the disease,” said the department.

In an attempt to curb the spread of the disease, the department said the vaccination will be limited to cattle within the Disease Management Area (DMA) to slow it down from spreading outside the immediate areas and into the Hluhluwe Umfolozi game reserve.

Outbreak may spread

They said that the outbreak is showing active signs of spreading to the newly dip tanks that are close to the boundary of the DMA and the game reserve.

“A risk-based approach will be followed to ensure that the areas at highest risk are vaccinated first.

“It is estimated that 40 000 animals will be vaccinated during the initial vaccination campaign, which will commence this month,” the statement read.

At this stage, the department said it will not vaccinate all animals inside the DMA but they will use vaccination as a necessary means to contain the spread of the disease.

Supporting KZN farmers

The department is actively engaging with a panel of implementing agents that have the expertise to undertake certain identified functions that are aimed at supporting farmers within the DMA, who have been affected by the FMD control measures and movement controls in the past eight months.

“Communities that are affected by this decision will be engaged by the KZN Veterinary Services in the next few weeks, prior to vaccination.

“Market access support to these communities will be provided, as and when appropriate,” the department said.

It also reiterated a call to all stakeholders to continue complying with the movement restrictions still in place, stating the restrictions are necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

Hand, foot and mouse disease movement protocol

The movement protocol of cloven-hoofed animals and their products into, out of and through the reduced DMA is still only allowed on the authority of a permit issued by the veterinary services of the area.

“The movement protocol can be obtained from KZN Veterinary Services,” the department

Livestock owners are encouraged to submit all applications for movement to the Provincial Veterinary Movement Control Officers for evaluation and risk assessment at fmdpermitskzn@gmail.com.

However, the department said the veterinary patrols and roadblocks will remain in place to control the movement of livestock, and to monitor adherence to the movement protocols.

ALSO READ: KZN floods leave more than 130 people homeless