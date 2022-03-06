Daily news update: Mbalula in Ukraine?, China pushes Russia-Ukraine talks, Gift of the Givers helps Ukranians

Citizen Reporter

The MCG scoreboards pay tribute to Shane Warne at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Former Australian cricket player Shane Warne passed away Friday aged 52. Warne took 708 Test wickets for Australia during a career for Australia spanning 145 Tests. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Cricket South Africa and former Proteas captain Graeme Smith have joined the sporting world in mourning the passing of Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, who died from a heart attack at the age of 52 on Friday.

Warne made his debut in 1992 and played his last Test in 2007. He ended his career with 708 Test wickets.

Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Pool / AFP

Beijing urged direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during a Saturday call between Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and his American counterpart Antony Blinken, as the war following Moscow’s invasion entered a tenth day.

The exchange marked the first call between the country’s top diplomats since the beginning of hostilities marked by heavy Russian bombardment and fierce resistance from Ukrainian fighters who maintain control of the capital Kyiv.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi)

It has been seven hours since South African minister of transport Fikile Mbalula announced that he had “just landed in Ukraine” and while it remains to be seen whether or not he is in the embattled European nation, South Africans have flooded his account with jokes in response to his declaration.



“Do they need help with corruption?” asked @DlalaChampion.

A number of other users responded with some limericks about Mbalula.

Ciara wears Rich Mnisi as she hosts The Ellen Show | Picture: Instagram

American entertainer, entrepreneur and now children’s author Ciara recently hosted the popular Elle Show in place of Ellen Degeneres and stunned audiences in a dress by South African designer Rich Mnisi.

The dress is from the Rich Mnisi “Mafamba Yexe” Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

A Gift of the Givers vehicle | Picture: Michel Bega

NGO Gift of the Givers has distributed much-needed aid to Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion of the country.

In a statement, the NGO said it was invited to a private international discussion involving representatives from Slovakia, Romania, the Ukraine Health Ministry, Croatia, a Kyiv doctor, surgeons from the USA and Europe and one of the chief coordinators of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

The NGO said it sent a blueprint early on Saturday morning outlining how to manage the humanitarian situation decisively in Ukraine.