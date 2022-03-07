Daily news update: SA loses another musician, teacher suspended for pushing pupil, tension at Chiefs camp?

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Not D ???????? This too much pic.twitter.com/cgOJPYLeJo— Brixton ???????? 02 Academy 14 May 22 (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) March 6, 2022

The South African entertainment industry is in mourning once again after news of musician DJ Dimplez ‘s passing.



The DJ, real name Tumi Mooi, is died on Sunday as a result of a sudden brain haemorrhage.

The news comes just weeks after DJ Citi Lyts was killed in a hail of bullets and just a week after rapper Riky Rick was laid to rest, leading to many declaring that there is a “dark cloud” over the South African entertainment industry at the moment.

Photo for illustration: iStock

A teacher at Wessel Maree Secondary School in Odendaalsrus, Free State, has been suspended after he was caught on camera forcefully pushing a pupil.

The Free State education department said it has suspended the teacher with immediate effect and will be investigating the incident.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the male teacher standing face-to-face with the male pupil. The teacher seems to be telling the pupil to leave the classroom.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala during a media briefing at the Department of Public Works in Mayville on Sunday, 6 March 2022 | Picture: Twitter @kzngov

Nearly a year after the widespread unrest that brought a number of South African businesses to their knees, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has said that businesses and shops located in rural areas that were affected by the deadly civil unrest will be compensated.

Zikalala was speaking at a media briefing held at the Department of Public Works in Mayville on Sunday. He touched on a range of topics, including matters arising after the delivery of the KZN state of the province address (Sopa) on 24 February.

A South African flag at Philippi East Police station. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has urged South Africa to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid the mounting calls for government to clarify its stance over the ongoing conflict.

In a statement, the foundation said it was grieving for those affected by Russia’s invasion and called for “a cessation of hostilities and the restoration of peace”.

Is there tension brewing between Stuart Baxter, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs and Arthur Zwane, his assistant coach. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

A clip posted on Twitter showing where after the game Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter exchanged congratulatory fist bumps with his technical team but ignored Arthur Zwane has sparked rumours of a split.

Some have suggested that there are tensions between Baxter and his assistant and that is why he ignored him. In the video, Zwane can be seen trying to extend his hand but quickly withdraws when Baxter moves away.