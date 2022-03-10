Daily news update: Dlamini guilty of perjury, court blow for Mkhweb, Zuma heads to SCA

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Daily news update 10 March



Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has been found guilty of perjury in her case relating to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) 2017 crisis.

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court delivered its judgment on Wednesday, with suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus, and ANC member Tony Yengeni all in court to support Dlamini.

After proceedings were adjourned due to technical difficulties, Magistrate Betty Khumalo gave her ruling, saying the state had “succeeded” in proving “beyond reasonable doubt” that Dlamini lied under oath.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the press conference at her offices in Pretoria. Photo: Gallo Images/Antonio Muchave



Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suffered another defeat in court after her rescission application was dismissed, relating to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign of 2017.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) delivered its judgment on Wednesday, dismissing Mkhwebane’s application with costs.

“The Constitutional Court has considered this application for rescission. It has concluded that the application should be dismissed as no case has been made out for rescission,” the judgment reads.

Mkhwebane approached the ConCourt with her rescission application in July 2021, seeking to have the apex court reverse its own judgement.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: File

Former president Jacob Zuma has approached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in another bid to have State advocate Billy Downer removed from his corruption case.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said on Wednesday evening that Zuma would be petitioning against the dismissal of his plea to remove Downer and the court’s refusal of his application to introduce new evidence.

This after the Pietermaritzburg High Court last month dismissed his application for leave to appeal its decision on state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.

He said Zuma’s application had no prospect of success.

Supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) demonstrate outside the Randburg Magistrates Court against gender based violence, 8 March 2022, as a Bolt e-hailing driver accused of raping four women appears. Picture: Michel Bega



A suspended Bolt driver accused of rape is expected to face more charges after more complainants came forward, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old male suspect – who cannot be named at this stage – made a brief appearance before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court following his arrest last month on charges of kidnapping, rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The NPA’s regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said four more charges of rape were expected to be added to his charge sheet after two more complainants came forward.

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks towards one of the temporary wards dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Nasrec Field Hospital in Soweto. Photo: APP/Michele Spatari



Gauteng’s Department of e-Government has allocated a once-off amount of R1.1 billion to the provincial Department of Health until March next year.

This is for the retention of some existing staff who are assisting in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gauteng e-Government MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko announced this on Wednesday, during her tabling of the provincial government’s R153 billion budget for 2022/23 at the provincial legislature.

While the province had in recent weeks seen a significant decline in new Covid-19 cases recorded as well as a drop in the rates of hospitalisation, Nkomo-Ralehoko said the R1.1 billion would enable the Department of Health to keep some of the existing human resource capacity.

IEC Chairman, Glen Mashinini at the launch of the IEC Results Operation Center (ROC) at the Tshwane Events Center, 26 October 2021. . Picture: Neil McCartney

The search is on for the next chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa, as the seven year-term of the current chair Glen Mashinini comes to an end in April.

An interview panel chaired by acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday issued a shortlist of 12 candidates to be interviewed next month for the position of the IEC chairperson.

The panel, which comprises the Public Protector and chairpersons of the Commission for Gender Equality and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), was established in terms of section 6 of the Electoral Commission Act, to assist President Cyril Ramaphosa and Parliament in appointing the next IEC chair.

ALSO READ: Daily news update: Pfizer vaccine side effects, Digital Vibes and load shedding