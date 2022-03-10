Rand Water announces a 39.5 hour water shutdown

Kgomotso Phooko

Rand water has formally informed the affected municipal customer, Johannesburg water (JW) by issuing a 21 day notice in order to execute appropriate contingency plans.

A reduction of approximately 50% of water should be expected.

The planned shutdown of its H12 pipeline is scheduled from 21 March at 7am to 1 April at 10:30am.

This is a 39.5 hours shutdown that is aimed at tying in a 5.2kmx 170mm section of the newly constructed H39 pipeline which has been constructed to augment a portion of the H12 pipeline.

Rand water said the shutdown will take effect in Glen Austin Midrand, Inside the Randjesfontein Estate, in a statement.

Other areas that are most likely to be affected by the execution of this project includes, the north western areas and Randjesfontein.

They have further advised the JW to fill its reservoirs before the actual shutdown commences.

“Rand Water would like to appeal to all the consumers to use water sparingly and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the statement read.

The system is expected to fully recover in two to three days after the H12 pipeline has been re-commissioned.

Water shutdown doesn’t mean no water

On the last Rand Water reduction, back in November 2020, they said that water won’t be completely inaccessible.

They clarified in a statement that water will flow into the system at reduced pressure and quantities.

Additional information compiled by Nica Richards

