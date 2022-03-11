Musicians’ royalties: SABC, SIU drag Hlaudi Motsoeneng to the Special Tribunal

Getrude Makhafola

The Special Tribunal will on Monday hear an application by the SIU and the SABC seeking to recover R2.5 million paid by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng to musicians.

The two applicants are seeking to recoup the monies from the former SABC COO and nine other ex-executives. They are also seeking an order declaring Motsoeneng’s decision as invalid and set aside.

At least 53 music legends such as Abigail Kubeka, Blondie Makhene, Mara Louw and the late Steve Kekana were paid a once-off R50,000 in 2016 for their role in the anti-apartheid struggle.

The ex-executives include former group CEO James Aguma, former executive for TV Nomsa Piliso, ex-executive for corporate affairs Bessie Tugwana, former head of news and current affairs Simon Tebele, former group executive for sport Solly Motsweni and former group executive for radio Leslie Ntloko.

“Motsoeneng is opposing the application and so are the other respondents. The SA Music Legends has previously filed papers at the Special Tribunal seeking to join in support of Motsoeneng, and argued that he should not repay the amounts,” the Special Tribunal said in a statement.

In the previous hearings in the case, Motsoeneng argued that the decision was to “empower the musicians and a financial boost to the struggling artists.”

The others charged that they cannot be asked to return the payments because that decision was taken in the execution of their corporate duties.

The former SABC boss was in December last year ordered by the high court to pay back R11.5 million to the SABC in another case against him brought by the SIU.

The SABC had paid this amount to Motsoeneng as a “success fee,” which was declared unlawful and invalid by the high court.

Motsoeneng has since launched an appeal, labeling the court decision as “outlandish and misleading.

