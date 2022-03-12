WATCH: Golden Arrow bus set alight

Cheryl Kahla

Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) confirmed one bus and one company vehicle was set alight in Cape Town on Friday.

The company was forced to terminate services at the Borcherds Quarry/N2 and Manenberg police station until further notice.

Golden Arrow was ultimately forced to continue operations from the Nyanga Police Station as a precautionary measure.

WATCH: Golden Arrow bus torched

Cape Town – Golden Arrow Bus: Nyanga services terminate at Borcherds Quarry / N2 and Manenberg SAPS until further notice pic.twitter.com/IStlSJZyU5 — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 11, 2022

This was to ensure the safety of both staff and commuters, GABS spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, said. One bus driver was allegedly assaulted during the attack.

“We condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest possible terms”, Dyke-Beyer said.

Investigation continues

The search for the arsonists continues. According to Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg, Saps members are monitoring the situation.

“Nyanga police are investigating a malicious injury to property case, the suspects are yet to be arrested law enforcement agencies were deployed to the area”, he said.

While the motive for the attack is unknown, eyewitnesses allegedly claim the incident is linked to the taxi industry.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Crime Stop on 086 00 10111

Golden Arrow price hikes

Earlier this week, Golden Arrow announced an 8% fare hike across the board. The new rate will be in effect from Monday, 14 March 2022.

In light of global unrest and the effects thereof on the South African economy, GABS had to make a tough decision to curb the rising costs across its operations.

Unfortunately, this is at the expense of the passengers. However, Dyke-Beyer said customers can cash in on the discounts by purchasing weekly and monthly gold cards.

“We advise passengers to purchase the GABS gold card weekly and monthly products instead of paying cash. Weekly and monthly products are sold at a discount of up to 45%.”