Daily news update: Presidential Imbizo, Cape Town blackouts, Sundowns edge Al Ahly 

Daily news update 13 March

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed North West residents during the inaugural post-State of the Nation Address (Sona) Presidential Imbizo. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

North West residents have implored President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet to address issues related to unemployment, crime, corruption and poor service delivery in the province – among other issues – during his engagement with communities on Saturday.

Ramaphosa was in the province for the inaugural post-State of the Nation Address (Sona) Presidential Imbizo.

The Imbizo at Mmabatho Stadium in Mahikeng was part of the president’s efforts to oversee the implementation of the District Development Model, which integrates planning and budgeting across all three spheres of government.

Photo: Swisher

Cape Town residents were left without power on Saturday due to a technical fault at the Tafelbaai substation.

The outage affected customers in and around the Cape Town CBD, including nearby areas.

Eskom said operators were on site doing inspections to determine the nature of the fault with repairs to follow shortly.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini of the Zulu nation died in hospital where he was being treated for diabetes-related issues. Picture: Twitter

Zulu King-elect Misuzulu on Saturday hosted a prayer service at the Kwa Khangalemankengane royal palace in Nongoma to mark one year since his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini died.

Zwelithini died in hospital on this day last year where he was being treated for a diabetes-related illness.

Saturday’s event was not without controversy.

There were two events being held, the other was hosted by a rival faction within the royal family at the KwaKhethomthandayo palace, 18 minutes away from the official function.

This comes amid an intense battle for the Zulu throne.

Picture File: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor following their meeting over Ukraine security at the Kremlin, in Moscow, on February 15, 2022. (Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP)

Vladimir Putin’s predictions of a swift and easy military campaign have been way off base. The Russians have made advancements in various parts of Ukraine but at a great cost.

Russian forces have struggled to encircle key Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv and Mykolaiv, despite numerous offensive strikes at both targets.

“There are clear signs of demoralisation,” said Defense Editor at The Economist, Shashank Joshi.

“They are throwing lots of troops at it and suffering lots of casualties,” he said.

Peter Shalulile celebrates his winning goal against Al Ahly. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix.

Mamelodi Sundowns completed a home-and-away double against their former coach Pitso Mosimane and his Al Ahly side on Saturday, grabbing three more Caf Champions League Group A points as they beat the defending champions 1-0 at FNB Stadium.

The result means that Masandawana are guaranteed a place in the Champions League quarterfinals, while Ahly have it all to do to make the last eight of a competition they have won for two successive years.

Downs have ten points at the top of Group A, while Ahly, Al-Merreikh and Al-Hilal Omdurman all sit on four points.

