Lucky Limpopo resident to claim R55m Powerball Jackpot – Is it you?

Cheryl Kahla

Check your tickets! The South African Lottery operator, Ithuba, confirmed the latest winning R55 million Powerball Jackpot ticket was bought in Limpopo.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said it is “Wonderful to witness how people’s dreams come true through our life-changing jackpots”.

However, the lucky player has to claim their winnings. Could it be you? Here’s what you need to know.

Powerball Jackpot Winner

One lucky Limpopo resident

According to Mabuza, last Friday’s R55 million Powerball Lotto Jackpot winner purchased their ticket in Limpopo via the quick pick selection.

The player spent only R15 on the ticket for draw #1283 on 11 March and will be getting R55 million in return.

If it’s you, Mabuza suggests heading to Ithuba’s Polokwane regional office to claim their winnings as soon as possible.

CONGRATULATIONS to one lucky player has won the #PowerBall Guaranteed jackpot of R55 MILLION. Check your tickets to see if you’re the next multi-millionaire then hurry to BUY your #PowerBallPLUS ticket and PLAY for this Tuesday’s jackpot estimated at R68 MILLION NOW! pic.twitter.com/lhIyhEb7PV— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 15, 2022

Financial counselling

To help you adjust to your new lifestyle, a team of financial advisors and psychologists are also available to offer financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost to the winner.

“While we congratulate our latest winner, we are also excited about the PowerBall Plus rollover jackpot which is currently standing at an estimated R68 million,” concluded Mabuza.

Stand a chance to win the R68 million jackpot by purchasing a Powerball ticket for this Friday’s draw at 9pm. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

That said, remember to play responsibly.

We know that time flies when you’re having fun so be mindful and slow your #PhandaPushaPlay. ???? After all it’s only a game so PLAY responsibly pic.twitter.com/qiLH3Ktz8K— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 17, 2022

R2 million claimed by East London player

An East London man has come forward to claim the R2.2 million Lotto jackpot in draw #2210 after spending R50 on a manual selection ticket.

The man found out about his plus R 2.2 million winnings via the internet while at work.

The 50-year-old said he has no plans to stop playing and would like to encourage other people to continue trying their luck with the jackpots.

The winner plans to buy a family home and indicated he has no plans to leave his job anytime soon.

Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney.