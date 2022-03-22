Uber strike: E-hailing drivers protest by going offline today

Cheryl Kahla

E-hailing drivers from Uber, Bolt, Didi and InDriver will begin a three-day national strike from today (Tuesday, 22 March) until Thursday.

The drivers will head to the Department of Trade and Industry first and then to the Union Buildings where a memorandum of demands will be handed over.

The protest will remain peaceful and all parties involved committed to prioritising safety and security by deploying additional marshals to the protest.

Bolt and Uber strike

Better pay and safer conditions

The drivers say they are demanding better pay in the light of rising petrol costs, as well as safety measures for the industry and an end to exploitation.

“We are asking government to make sure we are not exploited, to make sure that organisations that operate ensure that everybody earns a decent wage.

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo will meet with officials from the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport and Unity in Diversity (UID) today to discuss the protest.

Ongoing negotiations

The meeting with UID – an action group representing a number of drivers – forms part of an ongoing mediation process between drivers and the various e-hailing companies

Mamabolo said the mediation and negotiation process is important if the dispute is to be “concluded within the next three months”.

Speaking to The Citizen last week, one e-hailing driver who prefers to remain anonymous said drivers are drawing the short end of a very unfair stick.

E-hailing drivers treated unfairly

Not only are passengers refunded without due investigation – and the monies deducted from the driver’s income – they also face the risk of being mugged.

The driver said criminals operating from various hotspots around Gauteng would request a ride. Once the driver pulls up, they are robbed and their possessions stolen.

Vehicles aren’t stolen as they all have tracking units, however, drivers are constantly robbed of their cellphones, wallets and other personal items.