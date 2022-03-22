IEC and Wits target young voters for future elections

Narissa Subramoney

The Electoral Commission (IEC) and the University of Witwatersrand (Wits University) are laying the groundwork, in an effort to boost young voter turnout in the future.

At least 42.6 million South Africans are eligible to vote, but only 26.2 million (61.6%) are registered to cast their ballots.

Market research company Ipsos said that voter apathy is increasing as people are growing increasingly suspicious of politicians.

In the last election, Ipsos predicted that voter turnout would be higher among the older generations.

One look at the youth voter turnout shows that fewer youngsters are showing up at the polls.

Here’s a look at the youth voter turnout:

Source: IEC

The voter education campaign was launched on the steps of the Wits Great Hall at a ceremony attended by Wits students, Electoral Commission Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo, Wits Dean of Students Jerome September, and the leadership of the Wits Student Representative Council (SRC).

“The campaign is designed to encourage students to be active, engaged and responsible citizens of South Africa’s democracy, as well as make it easier for university students to go online and register to vote,” said the IEC in a statement.

Its objectives also include:

Understanding and exercising a sense of civic responsibilities and democratic rights.

Growing an empowered electorate within the student population.

Cultivating a culture of democracy and active citizenry.

Increasing voter registration in the student population.

Enhanced voter participation in both SRC elections and national, provincial and local elections.

“It is our firm belief that engaging students’ views about democracy and elections through voter education-based dialogue will enhance voter participation among this particular group of the electorate population,” said Mamabolo.

“This partnership between the IEC and Wits University is important because universities are spaces that shape society and shapes the future.

“By partnering with the IEC we are coming together in building our nation and ensuring that young people who will be leaders in society going forward actively participate, register to vote in a way that shapes our future and builds our democracy,” September said.

SRC Deputy President Lesego Louw spoke on behalf of the “Witsies”.

“Voting for me is the loudest decision I make in silence. It is young people and young people-led organisations that will lead to change in South Africa and the African continent.

It is young people who have led us and will continue to lead us through generational revolutions as agents of progress and bridges to the communities.”

