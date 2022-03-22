Changes to State of Disaster rules ‘do not go far enough’, says DA

Citizen Reporter

The changes to the National State of Disaster rules announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening do not go far enough, says the Democratic Alliance.

Although the President has eased some restrictions, the persisting rules will harm jobs and increase poverty while providing no benefit at all, said the party.

Ramaphosa has announced several changes in Covid-19 restrictions effective from Wednesday after they have been gazetted.

These include the number of people allowed for indoor and outdoor gatherings and the scrapping of outdoor mask wearing.

READ MORE: Ramaphosa lifts more restrictions – Here’s what you can and can’t do

“Unfortunately, the changes have come too late for the summer tourism season,” said the party as it criticised the the retention of existing limits of 1000 and 2000 people at indoor and outdoor events.

“These number limits are completely arbitrary and are probably exceeded daily at many of our malls or markets. The concession for venues with vaccinated or PCR negative people to go to half capacity is not enough; full capacity without any PCR or vaccine requirement should be allowed,” said the DA.

“The rules make no sense as the country struggles with record-breaking joblessness, poverty, and rising food prices, but no Covid-19 pressure on our hospitals.”

It also criticised social distancing rules in the workplace, saying they will continue to harm the productivity of government and other services.

“The only measure the DA will support is the continuation of the Social Relief of Distress grant. This is necessary because of the extraordinary economic harm caused by lockdown rules.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said the announced adjustments announced by Ramaphosa were “frivolous” and “pointless”.

The party criticised the restrictions on gatherings and funerals, calling them “anti-African”.

“The restriction on gatherings will be observed by him Ramaphosa] and his friends, not by the EFF and certainly not by the people of South Africa. Society in general has long moved on with its affairs, and does not observe his ego-brushing pronouncements of non-existent power over the number of people who can gather anywhere and at any time,” said the party in a statement.

The party reiterated its call for fans to demand full access to stadiums.