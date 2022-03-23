Mel Viljoen’s book to empower the youth

Brian Sokutu

With a passion to empower young people, Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa CEO and motivational speaker Mel Viljoen, is launching her first book – Become An Overnight Success – in the second quarter of 2022.

Building the mindset of tomorrow’s winners, today, is at the core of Viljoen’s book.

Viljoen wants readers of the book to become “the best versions of themselves.”

“Mindset mastery is for the ambitious and the determined,” she maintains.

The book, she says, is for anyone “but more focused on young people, especially females”.

Viljoen: “I want to develop the next army of superwomen.

“I want to develop queens and young people who will not only dominate in their respective industries, but also change the world.

“This book will open up their minds to a new mindset, one that will consistently improve them and make them the best that they can be.”

With pre-orders for the book already at an all-time high in the United Arab Emirates and in the United States, the book is set to be a top-selling self-development book in South Africa

Some chapters include networking, self-branding, getting the right mentors, understanding gratitude, dressing well and visualisation.

ALSO READ: Nail queen Mel Viljoen on a crusade to empower youth

“I am really passionate about educating our people in making small improvements every day and I know this book will take the reader on a journey to level up almost every single day,” maintains Viljoen.

She plans on donating a number of books to her academy in Pretoria, where she empowers thousands of women on understanding the nail industry.

The book will soon be available in all major book stores in South Africa, the Middle East and in the US.

-brians@citizen.co.za