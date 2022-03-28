Daily news update: Ramaphosa urged to negotiate Guptas’ extradition, Saftu suspends senior members, Truter replaces McCarthy

Citizen Reporter

There are calls for bail to be denied to Mozambican kidnapping mastermind Faizal Charloos.

Charloos is expected to appear in court in Soweto on Monday with his wife Sadiya. The Mozambican businessman was arrested by police on Friday along with five other suspects, including his wife.

A poster calling for bail to be denied is being widely shared on social media ahead of Charloos’s appearance on Monday.

A person close to the investigation told The Citizen, on condition of anonymity, that granting bail to Charloos would be a mistake.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to use his trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to negotiate the extradition of the Gupta brothers.

Ramaphosa touched down at the Al Maktoum International Airport in the UAE on Sunday where he will lead the celebration of South Africa Day at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday.

But, Mashaba tweeted that Ramaphosa should use the trip more constructively.

The lion that escaped from the Pilanesberg National Park a week ago was found and euthanised on Saturday.

Pieter Nel, Pilanesberg’s Acting Head of Conservation, said the male lion was spotted on Saturday morning during a helicopter search. He said the big cat was found on a farm, near the kraal where it had previously killed some goats.

“The lion was approached with a vehicle and darted, and on advice from the consulting veterinarian, it was euthanised,” said Nel.

The three-year-old lion had a bullet wound and shattered shoulder after the farmer had previously fired shots at it.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has suspended four national office bearers for allegedly bringing the union into disrepute.

The four national office bearers (NOBs) who were suspended are Saftu’s President Mac Chavalala, its second Deputy President, National Treasurer and Deputy General Secretary.

The trade union federation said the suspended members abused their power over the suspension of Zwelinzima Vavi.

Police have arrested three suspects linked to the alleged murder of a doctor in Diepkloof, Soweto.

The Saps said a group of armed men driving a minibus Toyota Quantum accosted the 59-year-old doctor at his surgery on Friday afternoon.

The armed men proceeded to the doctor’s consultation room and allegedly started firing at the victim.

The victim was rushed to hospital but he was declared dead upon arrival.

AmaZulu FC have moved quickly to find an interim replacement for Benni McCarthy who left the Durban club on Friday.

Usuthu announced on Sunday afternoon that former Swallows Fc mentor, Brandon Truter would be in charge of the team until the end of the season.

It has also come to our attention that the club have seen an influx of CVs since McCarthy’s departure on Friday.