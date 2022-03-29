Daily news update: Joburg CBD fire, Magashule suffers court blow and Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ granted bail

Citizen Reporter

Emergency services have responded to a fire in an underground tunnel in the Johannesburg CBD, which has left Selby and the surrounding areas without electricity.

City of Johannesburg Environment Infrastructure Service Department MMC Councillor Michael Sun said a warning of the underground blaze was received on City Power’s system on Monday morning.

“Unfortunately it’s still not safe for the firefighters to go down, so [firefighters will] tackle the tunnel from the other end to ensure we locate the seed of the fire,” Sun said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in the National Assembly on 25 November 2021 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet has apparently blown more than R20 million in public funds on buying fuel and brand new luxury vehicles for ministers and deputy ministers over the past three years.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) revealed this on Monday saying it obtained the information through a series of parliamentary questions.

DA MP and spokesperson on public service and administration, Leon Schreiber, said many of the new vehicles allegedly cost much more than the R700 000 spending limit nominally imposed by the November 2019 version of the Ministerial Handbook.

Former premier of Free State Ace Magashule and 15 other co-accused appeared in the high court in Bloemfontein over 255 million tender, 11 August 2021. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool

The Free State High Court has dismissed with costs suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and co-accused’s applications to have corruption charges in the asbestos matter dropped.

This after Magashule and his co-accused questioned the validity of the corruption and fraud charges levelled against them, insisting that the charges be dropped.

The court on Monday dismissed the applications with costs, saying applications by Magashule and his co-accused are premature and should wait for a trial court.

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini appears in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, 9 March 28 March 2022, for a house breaking case. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

The leader of the vigilante group Operation Dudula, Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini, has been granted bail of R1 500 by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

The state has referred to the Operation Dudula leader as Ntlantla ‘Lux’ Mohlauhi.

Dlamini appeared before the court on Monday morning following his arrest last week on charges of malicious damage to property, theft and burglary.

EFF leader Julius Malema speaking to the media outside Cape Town City Hall after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Amid claims from Operation Dudula members that Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini’s arrest was politically motivated, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has rubbished allegations by the vigilante group that his party pressured police to arrest Dlamini.

Dlamini on Monday appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for his bail application, after spending the weekend in prison at the Johannesburg Central police station.

He was arrested last week on charges of malicious damage to property, theft and burglary.

File photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Sona debate in the National Assembly on 18 February 2021 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

The Western Cape High Court has struck from the roll the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) urgent application, seeking an order to force National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to conduct their motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa by way of secret ballot.

Judge Rosheni Allie struck the party’s urgent application from the court roll on Monday morning, saying it was not urgent, and the urgency was self-created.

Speaking to The Citizen, ATM’s media and communications manager Zama Ntshona said the party would approach Mapisa-Nqakula to request her to postpone their motion to a later date.

