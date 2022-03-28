ANC ropes in big guns for its disciplinary committee to deal with ill-discipline ‘more decisively’

Getrude Makhafola

The governing African National Congress (ANC) has added non-NEC members to its national disciplinary committee (NDC) to thwart perceptions of impartiality and bias.

The prominent party members include former head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Vusi Pikoli, former Cabinet ministers Enver Surty, Susan Shabangu and Faith Muthambi. Ralph Mgijima is the new chairperson.

For the national disciplinary committee of appeals (NDCA), the party brought in former deputy minister of justice Johnny de Lange as chairperson, lawyer Max Boqwana, former public service and administration minister Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, law professor Firoz Cachalia, Lindiwe Hendricks, former co-chairperson of Law Society of SA Krish Govender, Sylvia Lucas, and former Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle.

Addressing the media following the ANC NEC meeting over the weekend, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the appointments were made to ensure that matters of ill-discipline in ANC structures are dealt with “more decisively and expeditiously.”

“The NEC wants matters to be dealt with in a manner that is impartial and fair. The NEC decided that the majority of members of the NDC and NDCA should be non-NEC members to avoid any perceptions of bias or conflicts of interest.”

Furthermore, new members have been appointed for the ANC renewal commission tasked with taking the party forward with its unity and renewal project.

The commission is now headed by Thoko Didiza as its chairperson. Others include International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, ANC policy guru Joel Netshitenzhe, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, party stalwart Wally Serote, Mahlengi Bhengu, former unionist Jeremy Cronin, Fasiha Hassan, Bheki Nkosi, Billy Ramokgopa, Abba Omar and one member each from the ANCVL, ANCWL and the ANCYL.

Meanwhile, the electoral committee chaired by former president Kgalema Montlanthe is processing electoral disputes from the 2021 local government candidate selection process.

Motlanthe’s committee and the various provincial list committees processed over 770 disputes and appeals, and made determinations on each of the cases, said Mashatile.

Allegations of rigging and list manipulations marred the governing party ahead of the November 1 polls last year.

In the North West, at least 38 ANC politicians have been identified as being among the manipulators of the lists. The provincial list committee (PLC) is trying to remove 155 party members who fraudulently appeared in local government candidate lists as councillors, mayors and members of the municipal executive.

Mashatile said the new electronical member system will help get rid of scrupulous acts at the branches.

“That system is centralised, it is monitored here, it helps us avoid manipulation and rigging. If you arrive at the branch meeting even though you are not a member in good standing, the system will indicate, we will see that here in Luthuli House.

“No matter where you are, even in the deep rural areas, we will see that. Our branch secretaries have been undergoing training on the new system.”

Regarding the step aside rule, Mashatile said the NEC would deal with the outstanding issues, including that of ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini at its next meeting.

Dlamini, who was elected ANCWL leader in 2015, was found guilty of perjury two weeks ago.

Dlamini is reportedly favoured by ANCWL members who want her to contest again for re-election.

A task team led by Defence Minister Thandi Modise was appointed to make recommendations on the status of the women’s league after its term of office expired, paving the way for its dissolution.

“The NEC mandated the national working committee to process the report and of the task team and take decisions to be reported to the NEC for ratification.

“Furthermore, it mandated the national officials to attend to matters arising from the conviction of the ANCWL president in line with ANC policy,” he said.

