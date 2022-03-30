Over 500 fraudulent vehicles seized in 2017 to be compacted by RTMC and SAPS

Kgomotso Phooko

520 Fraudulent vehicles were impounded by a joint operation that was conducted in 2017 which led to the arrest of 17 suspects.

The vehicles were seized from members of the public by Komga Registering Authority, SAPS and roadworthy centres.

The RTMC under the supervision of the SAPS will compact 91 of the cars daily this week in Grahamstown.

The joint operation included the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) National Anti-Corruption Unit, SAPS Eastern Cape Anti-Corruption Unit, Special Investigative Unit, SAPS Vehicle Safety Storage Unit, SAPS Crime Intelligence Unit and the National Prosecution Authority.

Investigations and arrests

Investigations and analysis of data on the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) revealed a pattern of how vehicles were fraudulently registered onto the system by the Eastern Cape Department of Transport help desk.

The apprehension of the suspects occurred on 3 and 4 July 2019 which included members of the SAPS, Department of Transport Officials and foreign nationals.

The spokesperson of RTMC Simon Zwane said the suspects are alleged to be the kingpins behind the syndicate.

Modus Operandi

“The RTMC and the SAPS will this week destroy scores of illegally imported vehicles that were fraudulently registered on the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS).” said Zwane

Investigations also revealed that some of the vehicles were imported mainly from Japan at a reduced price which led the officials implicated to bypass the system to register them illegally.

Zwane explained they used modus operandi which means an applicant would approach an official from Komga Registering Authority to initiate the introduction of the vehicle into the system.

“Two SAPS VSS members would then issue fraudulent police clearances for the vehicles and Roadworthy centres would fraudulently issue certificates of road worthiness.”

“Which leads to the vehicles to be registered onto the system, by three specific officials from the Eastern Cape help desk”.

The suspects are facing charges of Forgery, money laundering, common law fraud, corruption, selling of illicit goods, contravention of the customers & exercise act and contravention of the National Road Traffic act: furnishing of false information and unlawfully registering vehicles.

They were released on R2 000 bail each pending further investigations.

ALSO READ: Northern Cape police clamp down on illegal vehicle imports